Late visa notice causes Jordan Clarkson to miss Gilas' China stint, says dad

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey — Jordan Clarkson’s father cleared the air about why the Utah Jazz star could not join Gilas Pilipinas on their China trip as initially scheduled.

“He was notified late he needed a Chinese visa to be able to enter China. Unfortunately, the Chinese Consulate in [Los Angeles] advised he needed to travel from LA to New York City to apply for the visa. By the time he [would] receive the visa, the [China] tournament will be finished,” Mike Clarkson, Jordan’s father, posted on his Facebook account.

“To [Jordan’s] credit, he never defends himself, but I will, being an integral part of his life,” he added.

According to Gilas coach Chot Reyes, the Filipino-American NBA guard will meet Gilas instead in Manila.

“We thought he’s arriving Aug. 6, but it turns out he’s leaving (Los Angeles) August 6, so he should be arriving August 8,” Reyes told reporters recently.

NBA players were allowed to join their national teams as early as July 28, a 28-day window before the FIBA World Cup tips off in Manila, Jakarta and Japan. An NBA spokesman explained to Philstar.com that the agreement was long forged between the league and FIBA to protect their players’ interests and welfare.

The 30-year-old Clarkson, however, agreed to join Gilas on a later date due to a reported personal commitment.

Reyes is banking on the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year’s high IQ and 11-year pro experience to adjust quickly.

“Jordan knows what we’re doing. He’s not like he’s coming in blind or for the first time. He knows what we’re doing. He’s an NBA player. He’s a professional,” Reyes said.

Clarkson has already played two FIBA World Cup qualifying games under Reyes.

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for the New York-based website Heavy.com.