^

Sports

Late visa notice causes Jordan Clarkson to miss Gilas' China stint, says dad

Alder Almo - Philstar.com
August 4, 2023 | 10:54am
Late visa notice causes Jordan Clarkson to miss Gilas' China stint, says dad
Jordan Clarkson
FIBA.com

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey — Jordan Clarkson’s father cleared the air about why the Utah Jazz star could not join Gilas Pilipinas on their China trip as initially scheduled.

“He was notified late he needed a Chinese visa to be able to enter China. Unfortunately, the Chinese Consulate in [Los Angeles] advised he needed to travel from LA to New York City to apply for the visa. By the time he [would] receive the visa, the [China] tournament will be finished,” Mike Clarkson, Jordan’s father, posted on his Facebook account.

“To [Jordan’s] credit, he never defends himself, but I will, being an integral part of his life,” he added.

According to Gilas coach Chot Reyes, the Filipino-American NBA guard will meet Gilas instead in Manila. 

“We thought he’s arriving Aug. 6, but it turns out he’s leaving (Los Angeles) August 6, so he should be arriving August 8,” Reyes told reporters recently.

NBA players were allowed to join their national teams as early as July 28, a 28-day window before the FIBA World Cup tips off in Manila, Jakarta and Japan. An NBA spokesman explained to Philstar.com that the agreement was long forged between the league and FIBA to protect their players’ interests and welfare. 

The 30-year-old Clarkson, however, agreed to join Gilas on a later date due to a reported personal commitment.  

Reyes is banking on the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year’s high IQ and 11-year pro experience to adjust quickly.  

“Jordan knows what we’re doing.  He’s not like he’s coming in blind or for the first time. He knows what we’re doing. He’s an NBA player. He’s a professional,” Reyes said. 

Clarkson has already played two FIBA World Cup qualifying games under Reyes. 

 

--

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for the New York-based website Heavy.com.

vuukle comment

FIBA

GILAS

JORDAN CLARKSON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas thwarts Iran to begin China stint

Gilas thwarts Iran to begin China stint

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas hurdled Iran, 76-65, in its first tune-up game in the Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament in China...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Actub leads Imus dunk fest as Pasig, Marikina triumph

MPBL: Actub leads Imus dunk fest as Pasig, Marikina triumph

1 day ago
Poypoy Actub put on a show as Imus routed Bulacan, 125-66, on Wednesday in an OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League)...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas tackles Iran; China joust also pits Philippines vs Senegal

Gilas tackles Iran; China joust also pits Philippines vs Senegal

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas, minus some ace players, battles Asian rival Iran today in the second day of the Heyuan WUS International...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas rekindles rivalry with Iran in China joust

Gilas rekindles rivalry with Iran in China joust

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas, sans a bevy of its ace players, battles Asian rival Iran Thursday in the second day of the 2023 Heyuan WUS...
Sports
fbtw
Bacoor, Batangas book wins to retain share of MPBL lead

Bacoor, Batangas book wins to retain share of MPBL lead

2 days ago
Bacoor and Batangas notched easy victories and kept their lofty spots in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League)...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nationals repulse Iranians

Nationals repulse Iranians

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas kickstarted its Chinese trip in style, beating Asian power Iran, 76-65, in the 2023 Heyuan WUS International...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas to extend great run to Asiad?

Filipinas to extend great run to Asiad?

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
Now certified “World Cuppers,” the Filipinas are generating a lot of positive vibes as they make their debut in...
Sports
fbtw
Scottie earns college degree

Scottie earns college degree

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas and Barangay Ginebra star guard Earl Scottie Thompson accomplished his biggest milestone just yet off the...
Sports
fbtw
Tagle hits mark for 4th Palaro gold

Tagle hits mark for 4th Palaro gold

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Eagle-eyed Naina Dominique Tagle of Central Visayas emerged the Palarong Pambansa’s first quadruple gold medalist after...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with