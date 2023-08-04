^

Sports

Eala stuns second-seeded foe, advances to W60 Barcelona quarters

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 4, 2023 | 10:17am
Eala stuns second-seeded foe, advances to W60 Barcelona quarters
Alex Eala
Courtesy of Mike Eala

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala entered the quarterfinals round of the W60 Barcelona singles tournament after upsetting Germany’s Eva Lys, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, early Friday (Manila time.)

Eala dropped the opening set and seemed to have her back against the wall against the second-seeded player in the tournament. 

She then bounced back in the second set and dominated Lys to advance to the quarterfinal round. 

Eala won 43 service points compared to 30 by Lys. 

The Filipina will be facing Spain’s Georgina Garcia-Perez in the quarters early Saturday. 

Garcia-Perez defeated Israel’s Lina Glushko in the first round and Finland’s Anastasia Kulikova in the second round to set up the clash with Eala.

vuukle comment

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas thwarts Iran to begin China stint

Gilas thwarts Iran to begin China stint

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas hurdled Iran, 76-65, in its first tune-up game in the Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament in China...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Actub leads Imus dunk fest as Pasig, Marikina triumph

MPBL: Actub leads Imus dunk fest as Pasig, Marikina triumph

1 day ago
Poypoy Actub put on a show as Imus routed Bulacan, 125-66, on Wednesday in an OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League)...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas tackles Iran; China joust also pits Philippines vs Senegal

Gilas tackles Iran; China joust also pits Philippines vs Senegal

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas, minus some ace players, battles Asian rival Iran today in the second day of the Heyuan WUS International...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas rekindles rivalry with Iran in China joust

Gilas rekindles rivalry with Iran in China joust

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas, sans a bevy of its ace players, battles Asian rival Iran Thursday in the second day of the 2023 Heyuan WUS...
Sports
fbtw
Bacoor, Batangas book wins to retain share of MPBL lead

Bacoor, Batangas book wins to retain share of MPBL lead

2 days ago
Bacoor and Batangas notched easy victories and kept their lofty spots in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League)...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipinas to extend great run to Asiad?

Filipinas to extend great run to Asiad?

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
Now certified “World Cuppers,” the Filipinas are generating a lot of positive vibes as they make their debut in...
Sports
fbtw
Scottie earns college degree

Scottie earns college degree

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas and Barangay Ginebra star guard Earl Scottie Thompson accomplished his biggest milestone just yet off the...
Sports
fbtw
Tagle hits mark for 4th Palaro gold

Tagle hits mark for 4th Palaro gold

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Eagle-eyed Naina Dominique Tagle of Central Visayas emerged the Palarong Pambansa’s first quadruple gold medalist after...
Sports
fbtw
Fierce tiffs loom in SSL Final 4

Fierce tiffs loom in SSL Final 4

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
La Salle takes on Santo Tomas as Adamson tests the mettle of Perpetual Help System Dalta in the Shakey’s Super League...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with