Eala stuns second-seeded foe, advances to W60 Barcelona quarters

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala entered the quarterfinals round of the W60 Barcelona singles tournament after upsetting Germany’s Eva Lys, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, early Friday (Manila time.)

Eala dropped the opening set and seemed to have her back against the wall against the second-seeded player in the tournament.

She then bounced back in the second set and dominated Lys to advance to the quarterfinal round.

Eala won 43 service points compared to 30 by Lys.

The Filipina will be facing Spain’s Georgina Garcia-Perez in the quarters early Saturday.

Garcia-Perez defeated Israel’s Lina Glushko in the first round and Finland’s Anastasia Kulikova in the second round to set up the clash with Eala.