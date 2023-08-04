Nationals repulse Iranians

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas kickstarted its Chinese trip in style, beating Asian power Iran, 76-65, in the 2023 Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament last night in Guangzhou as part of its FIBA Basketball World Cup build-up.

The Nationals, without multiple aces, leaned on a scattered attack led by Jamie Malonzo, Dwight Ramos and Calvin Oftana to fire off their final overseas journey on a high note.

Malonzo had 11 points and six rebounds while Ramos and Oftana, who missed the European training camp due to a calf injury, threw in 10 apiece for the wards of coach Chot Reyes in the thick of preparations for the 32-team global spectacle on Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 at home.

AJ Edu imposed his will down low, collaring nine points and nine boards as he teamed up with six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo in anchoring the Gilas’ third-quarter breakaway. Fajardo had four points and five rebounds.

Gilas trailed early at 8-12 and 21-23 after the opening salvo before taking control in the second period with a 35-30 cushion following Rhenz Abando’s back-to-back triples. Gilas held a 40-34 gap at the turn.

Abando finished with eight points as RR Pogoy added the same output to join the party for Gilas, which broke the gates wide open in the third period off a CJ Perez triple for a 59-46 lead.

Gilas, which played sans Jordan Clarkson, Kai Sotto and Scottie Thompson, was hardly threatened from there for a convincing triumph, heading to another huge duel against Senegal today.

The Philippines, also without naturalized players Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame, duke it out once more versus Iran and Lebanon in additional friendly matches this weekend before going home.

The Chinese pocket tourney is part of the Gilas’ final preparation as they gear for a tough World Cup stint in Group A against the Dominican Republic, Angola and Italy.