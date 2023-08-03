^

Sports

Gilas thwarts Iran to begin China stint

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 3, 2023 | 9:58pm
Gilas thwarts Iran to begin China stint
Gilas Pilipinas
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas hurdled Iran, 76-65, in its first tune-up game in the Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament in China Thursday night.

Iran was well within striking distance during the first three quarters, but CJ Perez heated up toward the end of the third quarter to give Gilas a 13-point led, 59-46.

The Nationals then opened the fourth quarter with a 10-1 run to increase their lead 22, 69-47, following a Calvin Oftana 3-pointer.

Gilas’ apparent lack of a true point guard was obvious down the stretch as Iran cut the lead to single digits following almost consecutive steals.

Iran capitalized on the Philippines’ turnovers late in the game to cut a 22-point lead to just nine, 65-74, with about 40 seconds remaining.

AJ Edu then slammed the door against Iran with a two-handed dunk late in the game to set the final score.

Jamie Malonzo led the way for Gilas, scoring 11 points and grabbing six rebounds. 

Dwight Ramos and Oftana had 10 points apiece. 

Up next for Gilas is Senegal Friday night. 

vuukle comment

GILAS PIÂ­LIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
History-making Filipinas arrive home as heroes

History-making Filipinas arrive home as heroes

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Philippine women’s national football team arrived in Manila Wednesday, a few days after their historic FIFA World...
Sports
fbtw
Door&rsquo;s open for Kai

Door’s open for Kai

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
The door is still open for Kai Sotto to join Gilas for the FIBA World Cup even as the 7-3 center isn’t able to make...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas to take a breather before training sights on Asian Games

Filipinas to take a breather before training sights on Asian Games

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Philippine women’s football team will take a few days’ rest before starting preparations for the Asian Games...
Sports
fbtw
Ubas rearms for Paris

Ubas rearms for Paris

By Joaquin Henson | 23 hours ago
SEA Games long jump gold medalist Janry Ubas failed to accumulate enough qualifying points to book a ticket to the World Athletics...
Sports
fbtw
Scottie Thompson earns college degree, graduates from Perpetual

Scottie Thompson earns college degree, graduates from Perpetual

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas and Barangay Ginebra star guard Earl Scottie Thompson accomplished his biggest milestone just yet off the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dumaguete archer becomes 2023 Palaro&rsquo;s first quadruple gold medalist

Dumaguete archer becomes 2023 Palaro’s first quadruple gold medalist

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Eagle-eyed Naina Dominique Tagle of Central Visayas emerged the Palarong Pambansa’s first quadruple gold medalist after...
Sports
fbtw
Jetski National Championship returns for new round in Subic

Jetski National Championship returns for new round in Subic

6 hours ago
Some of the country’s top jetski riders will get another chance to strut their stuff in Round 3 of the 2023 JSAP Jetski...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi slips with 79 but makes cut in Canadian amateur golf tiff

Malixi slips with 79 but makes cut in Canadian amateur golf tiff

By Jan Veran | 9 hours ago
Rianne Malixi advanced to the final 36 holes of the Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship but fell way off halfway leader...
Sports
fbtw
Captain urges under-fire USA to raise game in FIFA Women's World Cup knockouts

Captain urges under-fire USA to raise game in FIFA Women's World Cup knockouts

9 hours ago
United States captain Lindsey Horan has called on the holders to "raise the standard" heading into the Women's World Cup knockout...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with