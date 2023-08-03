Gilas thwarts Iran to begin China stint

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas hurdled Iran, 76-65, in its first tune-up game in the Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament in China Thursday night.

Iran was well within striking distance during the first three quarters, but CJ Perez heated up toward the end of the third quarter to give Gilas a 13-point led, 59-46.

The Nationals then opened the fourth quarter with a 10-1 run to increase their lead 22, 69-47, following a Calvin Oftana 3-pointer.

Gilas’ apparent lack of a true point guard was obvious down the stretch as Iran cut the lead to single digits following almost consecutive steals.

Iran capitalized on the Philippines’ turnovers late in the game to cut a 22-point lead to just nine, 65-74, with about 40 seconds remaining.

AJ Edu then slammed the door against Iran with a two-handed dunk late in the game to set the final score.

Jamie Malonzo led the way for Gilas, scoring 11 points and grabbing six rebounds.

Dwight Ramos and Oftana had 10 points apiece.

Up next for Gilas is Senegal Friday night.