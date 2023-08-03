'Just a call away': Filipinas ready to fight for flag and country anew in Asian Games

Members of the Philippine women's national football team pose for a photo during a homecoming event hosted by their official outfitter at a mall in Makati City Thursday.

MANILA, Philippines – Several members of the Philippine women's national football team that saw action in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup vowed to suit up anew if called upon for the Asian Games slated in China this year

In an interview with reporters, goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel said she is staying committed to the Filipinas.

“If I am called, I am there,” the goalkeeper, who starred in the Philippines’ historic 1-0 World Cup win against New Zealand, told reporters.

McDaniel’s excellent defense sealed the epic win for the Filipinas.

For her part, Katrina Guillou also reiterated her desire to again play for the team.

“It is really up to them if they want me to participate. I am more than happy to, and hop on a plane,” she said.

Olivia’s sister, Chandler, said everyone would be ready to answer the call if it arrives.

“There is nothing more we love than playing for the country,” she added.

Meryll Serrano, meanwhile, hopes that her schedule would permit her to again train with and play for the Filipinas.

The Asian Games will kick off in September, with the Filipinas grouped with South Korea, Myanmar and Hong Kong.

The team is still without a head coach following the exit of head coach Alan Stajcic.

But the squad is unfazed, offering nothing nothing but praises to their former mentor.

“We still have our entire team. We still have our core values, everything. We’re excited for who our new coach will be and I'm just excited to move forward,” Quinley Quezada said.

Chandler said that Stajcic was able to leave the team with a good foundation.

“He was a great help to this team. We’re all very thankful for everything that him and the staff has done. It still doesn’t change what we have to do. We know what we have to do ourselves,” she said.

“He’s laid some good foundation for us to work off of and whatever new coach comes in, we’ll be ready to come in and pick up where we left off,” she added.