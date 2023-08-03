Que, Tabuena match 69s, trail by 4 in Indonesia Open golf tiff

MANILA, Philippines – Angelo Que cashed in on an early start and shot a 69 he spiked with a pitch-in eagle on No. 3 as he trailed Korean Kim Woo Hyun by four after 18 holes of the Indonesia Open at the Pondok Indah course in South Jakarta Thursday.

Miguel Tabuena, meanwhile, bucked a late start and matched Que’s output with his version of a 34-35 card as the Filipino aces tied at 22nd, along with Taiwanese Lu Wei-Chi, Thai Gunn Charoenkul, Aussie Marcus Fraser and young Hong Kong star Taichi Kho.

While his eagle feat on the par-4 third hole and a chip-in for par on No. 5 highlighted his 32-37 round, Que put himself in the early mix in the $500,000 Asian Tour event behind a steady stint on the layout’s tricky surface as he finished with 27 putts that produced four birdies and a couple of par-saves.

The three-time Asian Tour winner, however, made a three-putt miscue on No. 11 to negate his birdie on No. 10 where he teed off. He actually yielded another stroke on a missed green mishap on the 12th but worked his way back into contention a solid four-under card at the front, including birdies on Nos. 1 and 8.

Kim, meanwhile, sizzled with a bogey-free 65 he also laced with an eagle on the par-5 18th as he grabbed a one-stroke lead over Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune and Canadian Richard Lee, who matched 66s.

Tabuena, eyeing to grab the Order of Merit with a top finish here, turned in a fine start of three birdies in the first 11 holes. But a bogey on the par-3 No. 12 stalled his charge although he birdied the par-5 14th but missed a couple of chances in the last four holes in one of the late flights.

Lloyd Go, on the other hand, birdied three of the first five holes but dropped a stroke on the eighth and stayed at two-under after 14 holes before bogeying the 17th for a 71 and a share of 52nd.

Justin Quiban, however, made a 75 and in danger of missing the cut at tied 125 in a starting field of 150.

In Japan, Justin delos Santos and Juvic Pagunsan faced early elimination with 77 and 78, respectively, in the first round of the Minato Championship led by Tadahiro Takayama at the Yokohama Country Club in Kanagawa Prefecture, also Thursday.

Takayama pulled ahead of the pack with a three-birdie binge to close out his round at the front for a 65 and a one-shot lead over Kazuya Koura, Kenta Endo, Yuki Inamori and Yuwa Kosaihei, who all put in 66s.

Delos Santos hit two birdies but made five bogeys in a 37-40 card marred by a triple-bogey on No. 15 while Pagunsan gunned down three birdies but had three bogeys, two double bogeys and a triple bogey on No. 16 for a 36-42 at the par-71 layout.