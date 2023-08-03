Undefeated Tatiana Suarez seeks to move closer to UFC title shot

Tatiana Suarez (left) is taking on one of the biggest names in Jessica Andrade in the co-main event Sunday, August 5, in UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font.

MANILA, Philippines – One subplot brewing in the UFC is how 32-year-old Tatiana Suarez is on a roll with a five-match win streak in the world’s top combat sports organization. And in doing so, she has defeated some top names in the women’s strawweight division, including Alexa Grasso (rear naked choke in the first round) and former champion Carla Esparza (third round knockout).

Now, Suarez is taking on one of the biggest names in Jessica Andrade in the co-main event Sunday, August 5, in UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font. The fight will be televised in the Philippines on the Premier Sports channel on Sky and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.

The preliminary card begins at 6 a.m. and the main card at 9 a.m.

Andrade though is in the midst of a two-match losing streak (to Erin Blanchfield and Yan Xiaonan) to drop her record to 24-11, including 15-9 in the UFC.

“Jessica has tons of experience and has 24 fights in the UFC. This is not the first time she has hit a rough patch in the UFC and she certainly knows how to bounce back,” noted Suarez.

“It is a good match-up for me, and I have to take advantage of the opportunity presented in front of me. She is No. 5 and I am No. 10, and I am looking to move up the ladder. Both of us are looking for title shots. I am dangerous too with a good skill set and an ability to finish people. I am going out there to finish her and that is my motivation. Losing streak or not I am not looking past her,” she added.

Suarez is hoping to advance her career further and hope that it continues to inspire people.

While she was training to represent the United States in freestyle wrestling for the 2012 London Olympics, Suarez suffered an injury followed by a cancerous growth that nearly derailed her career. When she healed, she switched into Brazilian jiu-jitsu, which led to mixed martial arts.

Tatiana went 2-0 in her amateur career before turning professional where since July of 2014, she has gone undefeated.

“I do not take it for granted,” she admitted. “All streaks come to an end. The best that I can do is treat every match for what it is and not look ahead to the next.”

“I am thankful my story has inspired people. I am happy that I can help. But let me tell you that every day I am excited to be alive and I get to do the things I love such as get better in my craft of MMA. Life is what you make of it. Your choices.”

“As for me? I choose to be positive and do something. Now win or lose on Sunday... life goes on.”