Dumaguete archer becomes 2023 Palaroâ€™s first quadruple gold medalist

Dumaguete archer becomes 2023 Palaro’s first quadruple gold medalist

MANILA, Philippines – Eagle-eyed Naina Dominique Tagle of Central Visayas emerged the Palarong Pambansa’s first quadruple gold medalist after topping the 1440 round Thursday at the STI Gold Toe Archery Center in Marikina.

Tagle, a 15-year-old Silliman University student from Dumaguete and younger sister of Southeast Asian Games silver medalist Nicole, fired 1278 in ruling the event that added to her earlier triumphs in the 60 meters, 50m and 30m.

She missed a fifth after settling for silver in the 70m with a score of 306 behind the National Capital Region’s Giuliana Venice Garcia, who took the mint with a 310.

There was a four-gold winner in swimming in Calabarzon’s Hugh Alberto Parto, who reigned supreme in the elementary boys 200m freestyle, 50m butterfly, 200m freestyle relay and the 200m medley relay.

But there was confusion if Parto’s gold in the medley relay would be counted since his squad was awarded the mint although there was only one participant.

The Big City’s Karl Eldrew Yulo has also got into the position of winning four or more in men’s artistic gymnastics as he qualified in all four apparatuses — floor exercise, vault, mushroom and horizontal bar— where he scored 14.5, 13.25, 9.4, 9.1, respectively, for a total of 46.25 that sealed him the individual all-around mint Wednesday night.

If he sweeps all four gold, which was expected of him, and his team of King Cjay Pernia and Hillarion Palles, tops the team event Friday, the younger brother of world champion Carlos could go home with a six-gold sweep.

Western Visayas, for its part, unleashed its wrath in centerpiece athletics at the Marikina Sports Complex Angel Villagracia (secondary girls 100m hurdles) Krisha Aguillon (secondary girls 100m dash) and Mico Villaran (secondary boys 110m hurdles).

It was the third gold for the brawny Villaran after the 16-year-old product of Romanito Maravilla High in Bacolod also topped the 200m and 400m hurdles.