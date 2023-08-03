^

Sports

Dumaguete archer becomes 2023 Palaro’s first quadruple gold medalist

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
August 3, 2023 | 5:19pm
Dumaguete archer becomes 2023 Palaroâ€™s first quadruple gold medalist

MANILA, Philippines – Eagle-eyed Naina Dominique Tagle of Central Visayas emerged the Palarong Pambansa’s first quadruple gold medalist after topping the 1440 round Thursday at the STI Gold Toe Archery Center in Marikina.

Tagle, a 15-year-old Silliman University student from Dumaguete and younger sister of Southeast Asian Games silver medalist Nicole, fired 1278 in ruling the event that added to her earlier triumphs in the 60 meters, 50m and 30m.

She missed a fifth after settling for silver in the 70m with a score of 306 behind the National Capital Region’s Giuliana Venice Garcia, who took the mint with a 310.

There was a four-gold winner in swimming in Calabarzon’s Hugh Alberto Parto, who reigned supreme in the elementary boys 200m freestyle, 50m butterfly, 200m freestyle relay and the 200m medley relay.

But there was confusion if Parto’s gold in the medley relay would be counted since his squad was awarded the mint although there was only one participant.

The Big City’s Karl Eldrew Yulo has also got into the position of winning four or more in men’s artistic gymnastics as he qualified in all four apparatuses — floor exercise, vault, mushroom and horizontal bar— where he scored 14.5, 13.25, 9.4, 9.1, respectively, for a total of 46.25 that sealed him the individual all-around mint Wednesday night.

If he sweeps all four gold, which was expected of him, and his team of King Cjay Pernia and Hillarion Palles, tops the team event Friday, the younger brother of world champion Carlos could go home with a six-gold sweep.

Western Visayas, for its part, unleashed its wrath in centerpiece athletics at the Marikina Sports Complex Angel Villagracia (secondary girls 100m hurdles) Krisha Aguillon (secondary girls 100m dash) and Mico Villaran (secondary boys 110m hurdles).

It was the third gold for the brawny Villaran after the 16-year-old product of Romanito Maravilla High in Bacolod also topped the 200m and 400m hurdles.

vuukle comment

PALARONG PAMBANSA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Door&rsquo;s open for Kai

Door’s open for Kai

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
The door is still open for Kai Sotto to join Gilas for the FIBA World Cup even as the 7-3 center isn’t able to make...
Sports
fbtw
Donaire laments KO prediction by dad

Donaire laments KO prediction by dad

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Still reeling from a tough unanimous decision loss over the weekend, “The Filipino Flash” Nonito Donaire Jr. was...
Sports
fbtw
History-making Filipinas arrive home as heroes

History-making Filipinas arrive home as heroes

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
The Philippine women’s national football team arrived in Manila Wednesday, a few days after their historic FIFA World...
Sports
fbtw
Ubas rearms for Paris

Ubas rearms for Paris

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
SEA Games long jump gold medalist Janry Ubas failed to accumulate enough qualifying points to book a ticket to the World Athletics...
Sports
fbtw
Stajcic to coach Aussie club after leaving Filipinas

Stajcic to coach Aussie club after leaving Filipinas

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Australian football team Perth Glory FC has appointed former Filipinas coach Alen Stajcic as its new head coach, the squad...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Scottie Thompson earns college degree, graduates from Perpetual

Scottie Thompson earns college degree, graduates from Perpetual

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Gilas Pilipinas and Barangay Ginebra star guard Earl Scottie Thompson accomplished his biggest milestone just yet off the...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi slips with 79 but makes cut in Canadian amateur golf tiff

Malixi slips with 79 but makes cut in Canadian amateur golf tiff

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Rianne Malixi advanced to the final 36 holes of the Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship but fell way off halfway leader...
Sports
fbtw
Captain urges under-fire USA to raise game in FIFA Women's World Cup knockouts

Captain urges under-fire USA to raise game in FIFA Women's World Cup knockouts

4 hours ago
United States captain Lindsey Horan has called on the holders to "raise the standard" heading into the Women's World Cup knockout...
Sports
fbtw
PVL to hold 2nd All-Filipino instead of Reinforced Conference this year

PVL to hold 2nd All-Filipino instead of Reinforced Conference this year

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
The Premier Volleyball League will stage a second All-Filipino Conference this year that is tentatively set to start on October...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with