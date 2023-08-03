^

Sports

Chandler McDaniel rises from injury with World Cup stint

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 3, 2023 | 11:53am
Chandler McDaniel rises from injury with World Cup stint
The Philippines' forward Chandler McDaniel (center, No. 10) consoles her sister and teammate Olivia McDaniel (left) after the end of the the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between Norway and the Philippines at Eden Park in Auckland on July 30, 2023.
Saeed Khan / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Life has gone full circle for Filipinas forward Chandler McDaniel after her debut performance in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

This as she was able to crack the Filipinas’ 23-woman roster for the elite tournament, despite suffering an injury that sidelined her for more than 400 days in the build-up leading to the World Cup.

Against Switzerland, McDaniel came on as a substitute late in the second half where she joined her sister Olivia on the pitch as part of the history-making Filipinas team.

Being able to look back on the journey, McDaniel said there was much to be thankful for after what she had gone through.

“Individually, I definitely think my journey has been a little different than everyone else just because I’ve been away from the team for so long,” McDaniel said after the Fiipinas’ arrival in Manila on Wednesday.

“So being able to come back strong and fight, and win a spot in the 23(-member) roster was definitely my goal from the beginning.”

McDaniel had missed out on many of the Filipinas’ campaigns heading into the World Cup, like their drought-ending bronze medal finish in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam and their AFF Women’s Championship win in 2022.

But when it mattered the most, the Filipinas forward was finally able to get back on her feet.

“Just to be able to do that alone was incredible and stepping onto the field for that first time was truly a dream come true,” she gushed. 

“Like, it’s something you dream about when you’re little so being able to fulfill it is unreal and words don’t really describe it.”

Now, McDaniel, along with her sister and the other Filipinas have an opportunity for a quick rest here in Manila before they get up and along with their preparations for the Asian Games slated in China next month.

There, they will be looking to make another deep run after a momentum building debut in the World Cup.

vuukle comment

FIFA

FILIPINAS

FOOTBALL

WORLD CUP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Door&rsquo;s open for Kai

Door’s open for Kai

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
The door is still open for Kai Sotto to join Gilas for the FIBA World Cup even as the 7-3 center isn’t able to make...
Sports
fbtw
'From ICU to podium': Sarno wins all 3 golds in Asian Youth weightlifting event

'From ICU to podium': Sarno wins all 3 golds in Asian Youth weightlifting event

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Vanessa Sarno’s legend continues.
Sports
fbtw
History-making Filipinas arrive home as heroes

History-making Filipinas arrive home as heroes

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The Philippine women’s national football team arrived in Manila Wednesday, a few days after their historic FIFA World...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas to take a breather before training sights on Asian Games

Filipinas to take a breather before training sights on Asian Games

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Philippine women’s football team will take a few days’ rest before starting preparations for the Asian Games...
Sports
fbtw
Sarno shrugs off high fever, bags 3 golds

Sarno shrugs off high fever, bags 3 golds

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Vanessa Sarno’s young legend continues.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Donaire laments KO prediction by dad

Donaire laments KO prediction by dad

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Still reeling from a tough unanimous decision loss over the weekend, “The Filipino Flash” Nonito Donaire Jr. was...
Sports
fbtw
Chinese Taipei's Kevin Yu ready for final playoff push in Wyndham Championship

Chinese Taipei's Kevin Yu ready for final playoff push in Wyndham Championship

3 hours ago
Chinese Taipei rookie Kevin Yu launches a final push to qualify for the lucrative FedExCup Playoffs at this week’s Wyndham...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Actub leads Imus dunk fest as Pasig, Marikina triumph

MPBL: Actub leads Imus dunk fest as Pasig, Marikina triumph

4 hours ago
Poypoy Actub put on a show as Imus routed Bulacan, 125-66, on Wednesday in an OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League)...
Sports
fbtw
Eala, partner exit W60 Barcelona doubles tilt

Eala, partner exit W60 Barcelona doubles tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Filipino tennis star Alex Eala and her partner, Great Britain’s Emilie Lindh Gallagher, bowed out of the W60 Barcelona...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with