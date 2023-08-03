^

Sports

SEAG winners to lead Smart/MVPSF Philippine team in Korea taekwondo joust

Philstar.com
August 3, 2023 | 11:26am
SEAG winners to lead Smart/MVPSF Philippine team in Korea taekwondo joust
Standing (left to right): Joseph Chua, Kurt Mykel Curata, Kent John Ilde Banzon, Michael Cabaluna, Jr., Rodito Sinugboja, Jr., Karla Jane Alava (Kyorugi coach), Rani Ann Ortega (Poomsae coach), Gershon Bautista (Kyorugi Coach), Kurt Bryan Barbosa, Dex ian Chavez, Sturdy Jay Gilbuena, Dave Cea, Samuel Thomas Morrison Harper; Kneeling (left to right): Jubilee Briones, Tachiana Keziah Mangin, Caitlin Julia Carlos, Ian Matthew Corton,Justine Kobe Macario, Darius Venerable, Patrick King Perez, Eljay Marco Vista, Clarenze Sarza, Laila Delo, Nicole Ann McCannl; Sitting (left to right): Antonette Medallada, Rinna Babanto, Aidaine Krishia Laxa, Maria Nicole Anne Labayne, Jocel Lyn Ninobla, Juvenile Faye Crisostomo, Stella Nicole Yape, Zyka Angelica Santiago.

MANILA, Philippines – Olympian champion Kurt Bryan Barbosa and six other Cambodia Southeast Asian Games gold medal winners will banner the Smart/MVPSF Philippine taekwondo team that will see action in the tough Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships from August 8-14.

Apart from Barbosa, the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) said three other individual gold medalists — Samuel Morrison, Patrick King Perez and Kirstie Ellaine Alora plus the troika of Jocel Lyn Ninobla, Aidaine Krishia Laxa and Maria Nicole Ann Labayne in Poomsae — will also compete in the charming capital city of Gangwon Province.

In all, 20 Filipino taekwondo jins, including 11 grizzled male fighters, will see action in Kyorugi (free sparring) and another 15 in Poomsae (forms) — nine female and six male athletes who are all supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and MILO.

Barbosa is among the favorites in the -58kg, while Morrison is also fancied to do well in -87kg along with Alora in +73kg and Perez in the individual poomsae in the event that will test the readiness of the Philippine team as well as other Asian countries for next month’s Hangzhou Asian Games.

Other Filipino bets in Kyorugi are Joseph Chua (-63kg), Dave Cea (-74kg), Justin Mark Agno  (-74kg), Sturdy Jay  Gilbuena (-68kg), Dex Ian Chavez (-58kg), Kent John Ilde Banzon (-54kg)  Rodito Sinugbojan, Jr. (-48kg), Michael Cabaluna, Jr. (-45kg) and Kurt Mykel Curata, Jr. (-51kg).

In the women’s side are Veronica Garces (-49kg) Jubilee Briones (-57kg), Baby Jessica Canabal (-53kg) Clarence Sarza (-46kg), Lailda Delo (-67 kg), Tachiana Keziah Mangin (-49kg), Rryshel Jasmine Ramirez (-49kg) and Caitlin Juia Carlos (-44kg).

Ian Matthew Corton, Darius Venerable, Justin Kobe Macario, Eljay Marco Vista and June Ninobla are the other members of male poomsae team, while Rinna Babanto, Juvenile Faye Crisostomo, Stella Nicole Yape, Zyka Angelica Santiagio, Antonette  Medallada and Aesha Kiara Oglayon are in the women’s side.

The team will be accompanied by coaches Carlos Jose Padilla V, Gershon Bautista, Devy Singson, Karla Alava and Rani Ann Ortega.

vuukle comment

TAEKWONDO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Door&rsquo;s open for Kai

Door’s open for Kai

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
The door is still open for Kai Sotto to join Gilas for the FIBA World Cup even as the 7-3 center isn’t able to make...
Sports
fbtw
'From ICU to podium': Sarno wins all 3 golds in Asian Youth weightlifting event

'From ICU to podium': Sarno wins all 3 golds in Asian Youth weightlifting event

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Vanessa Sarno’s legend continues.
Sports
fbtw
History-making Filipinas arrive home as heroes

History-making Filipinas arrive home as heroes

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The Philippine women’s national football team arrived in Manila Wednesday, a few days after their historic FIFA World...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo sibling makes own mark

Yulo sibling makes own mark

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
In the Palarong Pambansa men’s artistic gymnastics competition at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, all 90 participants aspire...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas to take a breather before training sights on Asian Games

Filipinas to take a breather before training sights on Asian Games

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Philippine women’s football team will take a few days’ rest before starting preparations for the Asian Games...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MPBL: Actub leads Imus dunk fest as Pasig, Marikina triumph

MPBL: Actub leads Imus dunk fest as Pasig, Marikina triumph

2 hours ago
Poypoy Actub put on a show as Imus routed Bulacan, 125-66, on Wednesday in an OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League)...
Sports
fbtw
Eala, partner exit W60 Barcelona doubles tilt

Eala, partner exit W60 Barcelona doubles tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Filipino tennis star Alex Eala and her partner, Great Britain’s Emilie Lindh Gallagher, bowed out of the W60 Barcelona...
Sports
fbtw
Stajcic to coach Aussie club after leaving Filipinas

Stajcic to coach Aussie club after leaving Filipinas

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Australian football team Perth Glory FC has appointed former Filipinas coach Alen Stajcic as its new head coach, the squad...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas tackles Iran; China joust also pits Philippines vs Senegal

Gilas tackles Iran; China joust also pits Philippines vs Senegal

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas, minus some ace players, battles Asian rival Iran today in the second day of the Heyuan WUS International...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with