SEAG winners to lead Smart/MVPSF Philippine team in Korea taekwondo joust

Standing (left to right): Joseph Chua, Kurt Mykel Curata, Kent John Ilde Banzon, Michael Cabaluna, Jr., Rodito Sinugboja, Jr., Karla Jane Alava (Kyorugi coach), Rani Ann Ortega (Poomsae coach), Gershon Bautista (Kyorugi Coach), Kurt Bryan Barbosa, Dex ian Chavez, Sturdy Jay Gilbuena, Dave Cea, Samuel Thomas Morrison Harper; Kneeling (left to right): Jubilee Briones, Tachiana Keziah Mangin, Caitlin Julia Carlos, Ian Matthew Corton,Justine Kobe Macario, Darius Venerable, Patrick King Perez, Eljay Marco Vista, Clarenze Sarza, Laila Delo, Nicole Ann McCannl; Sitting (left to right): Antonette Medallada, Rinna Babanto, Aidaine Krishia Laxa, Maria Nicole Anne Labayne, Jocel Lyn Ninobla, Juvenile Faye Crisostomo, Stella Nicole Yape, Zyka Angelica Santiago.

MANILA, Philippines – Olympian champion Kurt Bryan Barbosa and six other Cambodia Southeast Asian Games gold medal winners will banner the Smart/MVPSF Philippine taekwondo team that will see action in the tough Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships from August 8-14.

Apart from Barbosa, the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) said three other individual gold medalists — Samuel Morrison, Patrick King Perez and Kirstie Ellaine Alora plus the troika of Jocel Lyn Ninobla, Aidaine Krishia Laxa and Maria Nicole Ann Labayne in Poomsae — will also compete in the charming capital city of Gangwon Province.

In all, 20 Filipino taekwondo jins, including 11 grizzled male fighters, will see action in Kyorugi (free sparring) and another 15 in Poomsae (forms) — nine female and six male athletes who are all supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and MILO.

Barbosa is among the favorites in the -58kg, while Morrison is also fancied to do well in -87kg along with Alora in +73kg and Perez in the individual poomsae in the event that will test the readiness of the Philippine team as well as other Asian countries for next month’s Hangzhou Asian Games.

Other Filipino bets in Kyorugi are Joseph Chua (-63kg), Dave Cea (-74kg), Justin Mark Agno (-74kg), Sturdy Jay Gilbuena (-68kg), Dex Ian Chavez (-58kg), Kent John Ilde Banzon (-54kg) Rodito Sinugbojan, Jr. (-48kg), Michael Cabaluna, Jr. (-45kg) and Kurt Mykel Curata, Jr. (-51kg).

In the women’s side are Veronica Garces (-49kg) Jubilee Briones (-57kg), Baby Jessica Canabal (-53kg) Clarence Sarza (-46kg), Lailda Delo (-67 kg), Tachiana Keziah Mangin (-49kg), Rryshel Jasmine Ramirez (-49kg) and Caitlin Juia Carlos (-44kg).

Ian Matthew Corton, Darius Venerable, Justin Kobe Macario, Eljay Marco Vista and June Ninobla are the other members of male poomsae team, while Rinna Babanto, Juvenile Faye Crisostomo, Stella Nicole Yape, Zyka Angelica Santiagio, Antonette Medallada and Aesha Kiara Oglayon are in the women’s side.

The team will be accompanied by coaches Carlos Jose Padilla V, Gershon Bautista, Devy Singson, Karla Alava and Rani Ann Ortega.