Donaire laments KO prediction by dad

MANILA, Philippines – Still reeling from a tough unanimous decision loss over the weekend, “The Filipino Flash” Nonito Donaire Jr. was just hit with another painful punch — figuratively — this time from his family.

In an Instagram post, Donaire said that his father, Nonito Sr., supposedly predicted him being knocked out by the Mexican Alexandro Santiago in their bout.

“Just found out that my dad was predicting I’d get [knocked out] by Santiago. That stings differently,” his post read.

Nevertheless, the former four-division world champion said he is wishing his father “nothing but happiness.”

“I am breaking generational trauma. [And] if this process has to hurt, I’ll take it to ensure my kids never never have to feel what I have felt. Hearing my dad say he’s training guys to beat me and teach me a lesson [and] predict I am going to get KOd just so he can point and laugh is painful,” he said.

“But, I will lead with my heart open and vulnerable and hold a safe space of growth, love and understanding so my kids and their kids will never have to feel what I am feeling,” he added.

“Again Dad, I wish [you] nothing but happiness. I hope [you] find that so [your] heart will be at peace.”

Nonito Sr. used to train his son until their relationship soured, and they had exchanged harsh words.

All three judges scored Sunday’s bout in favor of Santiago, who won the vacant WBC bantamweight championship.

Two judges scored the contest 116-112 for the 27-year-old Santiago, while another had the match at 115-113.