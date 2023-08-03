Chinese Taipei's Kevin Yu ready for final playoff push in Wyndham Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Chinese Taipei rookie Kevin Yu launches a final push to qualify for the lucrative FedExCup Playoffs at this week’s Wyndham Championship but irrespective of the outcome, he is already standing tall.

The 24-year-old Yu has posted an impressive three top-10s and two other top-25s on the PGA Tour this season despite a four-month layoff due a knee injury. He needs to finish no lower than a two-way tie for third place at Sedgefield Country Club to break into the top-70, which is the cut-off for the playoffs.

“I think it's been pretty good,” said Yu, who is ranked 94th on the FedExCup points list as the 2022-23 PGA Tour season enters the final week of the regular Season. “I’ve had chances to be on the leaderboard every week. I will continue to work hard this week, because it is the last chance to qualify for the Playoffs. I’ll give it 100%. I’ll go out with a normal mindset. The main thing is the mentality and not overthink too much.”

Yu, a former world amateur No. 1, produced a tied sixth finish at the John Deere Classic last month to give himself an outside shot at making the FedExCup Playoffs, which begins with the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis next week. He was especially delighted with his strong finish at the John Deere, thanks to a chip-in birdie on the 72nd hole.

“I knew I had a chance to make the top-10 but my tee shot wasn't good. I had to lay up my second shot to about 30 yards of the green. It wasn’t an easy chip but I holed out for birdie,” said Yu, who hopes to emulate Korea’s Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim as winners at the Wyndham Championship.

“Currently, I feel very good. My knees are better than before and I feel all aspects of my game is in good shape. I hope to have a good performance.”

A graduate of the PGA Tour University program and Korn Ferry Tour, Yu believes his maiden campaign on the PGA Tour has been a steep learning curve. Competing on new golf courses every week has been challenging too, but he knows the experience garnered competing alongside the world’s best golfers will equip him to challenge for silverware next season.

“The course setups on the PGA Tour are more difficult. Sometimes you make a slight mistake and it will be difficult to save par,” he said. “I haven't played every golf course yet, and I usually practice 18 holes only every week. Compared to the veterans, I don't know too much about the golf courses.”

He cited a good learning example at last week’s 3M Open, where he charged up the leaderboard during the third round with eight birdies in his opening 11 holes before fading with four bogeys coming in.

“After the round, I had a discussion with my caddy and we felt we did a good job. The winds picked up after I made those six birdies in a row. I then missed a short birdie putt on the 12th and felt my rhythm was a bit rushed. And when I teed off on the next par-3 hole, I played it without discussing the shot with my caddy and my tempo was a little faster. After making a bogey there, it started to be a bit difficult. It was just that one shot which was a bit fast,” Yu said.

A first trip to the Home of Golf for the Genesis Scottish Open last month proved to be another valuable lesson for Yu. Despite missing the halfway cut following rounds of 72 and 70, the rising star was upbeat with his first taste of links golf.

“It was interesting. We rarely play links golf, and it's very special to be able to go to such a historic place. Although I didn't play well, it was a very special experience to play in the wind and rain. I quite like that place,” he said.

Ultimately, Yu understands his body better after sustaining his knee injury during gym work which required surgery in February. “Of course it is a pity to get injured. But on the other hand, it is also a good thing. It let me settle down and understand what I can do and what I cannot do. I understand my body and my skills better now,” said Yu.

“In the future, I will manage my playing schedule and take breaks after playing four tournaments in a row. The jumping part of my physical training will also be reduced, and the muscles and mobility of the legs will be strengthened. I will also pay more attention to my knees and strengthen the rest of my body.”

C.T. Pan, ranked 120th on the points list, will also tee up at the Wyndham Championship where he finished runner-up in 2018. Like Yu, he also endured an injury layoff due to a wrist problem. He has made only 12 starts this season with two top-10s.