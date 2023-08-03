^

Sports

Chinese Taipei's Kevin Yu ready for final playoff push in Wyndham Championship

Philstar.com
August 3, 2023 | 10:13am
Chinese Taipei's Kevin Yu ready for final playoff push in Wyndham Championship
Kevin Yu
Getty Images

MANILA, Philippines – Chinese Taipei rookie Kevin Yu launches a final push to qualify for the lucrative FedExCup Playoffs at this week’s Wyndham Championship but irrespective of the outcome, he is already standing tall.

The 24-year-old Yu has posted an impressive three top-10s and two other top-25s on the PGA Tour this season despite a four-month layoff due a knee injury. He needs to finish no lower than a two-way tie for third place at Sedgefield Country Club to break into the top-70, which is the cut-off for the playoffs.

“I think it's been pretty good,” said Yu, who is ranked 94th on the FedExCup points list as the 2022-23 PGA Tour season enters the final week of the regular Season. “I’ve had chances to be on the leaderboard every week. I will continue to work hard this week, because it is the last chance to qualify for the Playoffs. I’ll give it 100%. I’ll go out with a normal mindset. The main thing is the mentality and not overthink too much.”

Yu, a former world amateur No. 1, produced a tied sixth finish at the John Deere Classic last month to give himself an outside shot at making the FedExCup Playoffs, which begins with the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis next week. He was especially delighted with his strong finish at the John Deere, thanks to a chip-in birdie on the 72nd hole.

“I knew I had a chance to make the top-10 but my tee shot wasn't good. I had to lay up my second shot to about 30 yards of the green. It wasn’t an easy chip but I holed out for birdie,” said Yu, who hopes to emulate Korea’s Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim as winners at the Wyndham Championship.

“Currently, I feel very good. My knees are better than before and I feel all aspects of my game is in good shape. I hope to have a good performance.”

A graduate of the PGA Tour University program and Korn Ferry Tour, Yu believes his maiden campaign on the PGA Tour has been a steep learning curve. Competing on new golf courses every week has been challenging too, but he knows the experience garnered competing alongside the world’s best golfers will equip him to challenge for silverware next season.

“The course setups on the PGA Tour are more difficult. Sometimes you make a slight mistake and it will be difficult to save par,” he said. “I haven't played every golf course yet, and I usually practice 18 holes only every week. Compared to the veterans, I don't know too much about the golf courses.”

He cited a good learning example at last week’s 3M Open, where he charged up the leaderboard during the third round with eight birdies in his opening 11 holes before fading with four bogeys coming in.

“After the round, I had a discussion with my caddy and we felt we did a good job. The winds picked up after I made those six birdies in a row. I then missed a short birdie putt on the 12th and felt my rhythm was a bit rushed. And when I teed off on the next par-3 hole, I played it without discussing the shot with my caddy and my tempo was a little faster. After making a bogey there, it started to be a bit difficult. It was just that one shot which was a bit fast,” Yu said.

A first trip to the Home of Golf for the Genesis Scottish Open last month proved to be another valuable lesson for Yu. Despite missing the halfway cut following rounds of 72 and 70, the rising star was upbeat with his first taste of links golf.

“It was interesting. We rarely play links golf, and it's very special to be able to go to such a historic place. Although I didn't play well, it was a very special experience to play in the wind and rain. I quite like that place,” he said.

Ultimately, Yu understands his body better after sustaining his knee injury during gym work which required surgery in February. “Of course it is a pity to get injured. But on the other hand, it is also a good thing. It let me settle down and understand what I can do and what I cannot do. I understand my body and my skills better now,” said Yu.

“In the future, I will manage my playing schedule and take breaks after playing four tournaments in a row. The jumping part of my physical training will also be reduced, and the muscles and mobility of the legs will be strengthened. I will also pay more attention to my knees and strengthen the rest of my body.”

C.T. Pan, ranked 120th on the points list, will also tee up at the Wyndham Championship where he finished runner-up in 2018. Like Yu, he also endured an injury layoff due to a wrist problem. He has made only 12 starts this season with two top-10s.

vuukle comment

GOLF

PGA TOUR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Door&rsquo;s open for Kai

Door’s open for Kai

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
The door is still open for Kai Sotto to join Gilas for the FIBA World Cup even as the 7-3 center isn’t able to make...
Sports
fbtw
'From ICU to podium': Sarno wins all 3 golds in Asian Youth weightlifting event

'From ICU to podium': Sarno wins all 3 golds in Asian Youth weightlifting event

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Vanessa Sarno’s legend continues.
Sports
fbtw
History-making Filipinas arrive home as heroes

History-making Filipinas arrive home as heroes

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The Philippine women’s national football team arrived in Manila Wednesday, a few days after their historic FIFA World...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas to take a breather before training sights on Asian Games

Filipinas to take a breather before training sights on Asian Games

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The Philippine women’s football team will take a few days’ rest before starting preparations for the Asian Games...
Sports
fbtw
Palarong Pambansa: Carlos Yulo's bro Karl Eldrew puts on a show

Palarong Pambansa: Carlos Yulo's bro Karl Eldrew puts on a show

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
The younger Yulo showed he has what it takes to become like his popular sibling as he was heavily favored to make the finals...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilas tackles Iran; China joust also pits Philippines vs Senegal

Gilas tackles Iran; China joust also pits Philippines vs Senegal

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas, minus some ace players, battles Asian rival Iran today in the second day of the Heyuan WUS International...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle, UST set up SSL Last 4 duel

La Salle, UST set up SSL Last 4 duel

10 hours ago
And they meet again.
Sports
fbtw
Ubas rearms for Paris

Ubas rearms for Paris

By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
SEA Games long jump gold medalist Janry Ubas failed to accumulate enough qualifying points to book a ticket to the World Athletics...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo sibling makes own mark

Yulo sibling makes own mark

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
In the Palarong Pambansa men’s artistic gymnastics competition at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, all 90 participants aspire...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with