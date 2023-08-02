^

Filipinas relish Manila return after World Cup stint

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 2, 2023 | 7:38pm
Filipinas relish Manila return after World Cup stint
Members of the Philippine women's football team pose with their welcome bouquets at the NAIA Terminal 1 Wednesday.
Contributed photo / Luisa Morales

PASAY CITY — Members of the Philippine women’s national football team were treated to a hero’s welcome on Wednesday when they arrived from their historic 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup stint in New Zealand.

Thirteen members of the World Cup team arrived on a Philippine Airlines flight from Sydney and were greeted by supporters and media.

Olivia McDaniel and Sara Eggesvik were able to share their thoughts on the warm homecoming.

“It was always in the plan to come back here after but I'm so glad we're able to come back with such a historic win, and you know, able to bring something back to the Philippines, to our home country,” said McDaniel. 

“It's really exciting to be here, and we can't wait to get around and talk to everybody,” she added.

The beloved goalkeeper had her arms around the Visa Player of the Match trophy when she arrived at the airport.

“[It] feels really good. It was a really warm welcome, and I'm glad that people appreciate what we've done,” Eggesvik shared. 

“I’m glad that we can come back here and celebrate,” she added.

Eggesvik, in particular, shared a light moment with a 7-year-old fan at NAIA.

The midfielder gave one of her jerseys to the girl, who bared she was also a footballer herself — playing as a forward.

The Filipinas are expected to enjoy some rest and relaxation and celebrate with their supporters for the coming days before preparing for the Asian Games slated next month.

FIFA

FILIPINAS

WORLD CUP
