'From ICU to podium': Sarno wins all 3 golds in Asian Youth weightlifting event

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
August 2, 2023 | 5:59pm
'From ICU to podium': Sarno wins all 3 golds in Asian Youth weightlifting event
The Philippines' Vanessa Palomar Sarno competes in the women's 71kg weightlifting event during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Hanoi on May 21, 2022.
Ye Aung Thu / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Vanessa Sarno’s legend continues.

Just a couple of days after checking out from the hospital due to high fever, Sarno cast her long, intimidating shadow in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Delhi-NCR, India by sweeping all three gold medals in the women’s 71-kilogram class Wednesday.

Still fatigued and less than her full strength, the 19-year-old Asian senior and Southeast Asian Games champion from Tagbilaran, Bohol did just enough in ruling the snatch, clean and jerk and total with 95kg, 121kg and 216kg, respectively.

The feat was made more special by Sarno, who is being touted as the heiress to Tokyo Olympics gold winner Hidilyn Diaz’s throne, deciding not to heed her doctor’s advice to just skip the event.

“From ICU to the podium. She’s (Sarno) willing to die for the country. Grabe,” an emotional Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella yesterday told The STAR.

Sarno’s magnificence capped the 11-strong Philippine team’s spectacular performance that saw it hauling a whopping total of 19 gold.

“19 gold in seven days. 10 of 11 of our lifters got medals. Onwards to the LA Olympics 2028,” said Puentevella.

VANESSA SARNO

WEIGHTLIFTING
