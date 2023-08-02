Tabuena seeks top Indo Open finish, Asian Tour Order of Merit lead

Miguel Tabuena of Philippines tees off at the 2nd hole during the third round of the Kolon Korea Open golf championship at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in Cheonan on June 24, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Tabuena kicks off his drive in the Indonesia Open beginning Thursday at the Pondok Indah Golf course, targeting not just a fourth Asian Tour victory but also ranking points for the top spot in the Order of Merit rankings.

The 28-year-old Filipino is currently at No. 2 in the OOM standing with 938.80 points in seven tournaments, boosted by his victory in the DGC Open (525 points) in India and a tied for fourth finish in the World City Championship in Hong Kong, both last March.

The ICTSI-backed ace also placed joint eighth in the International Series and shared ninth place in the Korea Open as he trailed front-running Andy Ogletree in the OOM derby with the American posting 968.52 points.

Japanese Takumi Kanaya is at distant third with 818.33 points.

Tabuena, a two-time Philippine Open winner, tees off at 11:45 a.m. on the first hole with Thais Sadom Kaewkanjana and Naraajie Ramadhandputra.

Three other Filipinos are also vying in the $500,000 championship, which drew 150 players, with Angelo Que eyeing a strong start in an early tee-time at 6:45 a.m. on No. 10 with local bet Syukrizal S. and Malaysian former SEA Games gold medalist Ervin Chang.

Justin Quiban drew a 7:35 a.m. start, also at the backside, with Thai veteran Prom Meesawat and former Indian prodigy Karandeep Kochhar while Lloyd Go clashes with amateur Kenneth Sutianto of Indonesia and Korean Hanmil Jung at 11:05 a.m. on No. 1.

The event marks the resumption of the region’s premier circuit following a long break with the field eager and raring to slug it out in the next four days at challenging par-72 layout.

Over in Japan, Juvic Pagunsan mounts his own charge for a third Japan Golf Tour crown as he tangles with locals Mirai Horikawa and Shugo Imahira at 12:10 p.m. on No. 1 of the Yokohama Country Club at the start of the Minato Championship also Thursday in Kanagawa Prefecture.

Filipino-American Justin delos Santos, meanwhile, wages his own bid for a breakthrough JGT breakthrough as he tees off behind Pagunsan’s group as he faces Katsumata Mausoleum and Takahiro Hatachi.