Golden Tigresses forge SSL semis showdown vs Lady Spikers

UST heads to the semifinals of the Shakey's Super League.

MANILA, Philippines – Two UAAP behemoths will be facing each other in the semifinals of the Shakey's Super League (SSL) after the UST Golden Tigresses defeated NAASCU champions Enderun College Lady Titans, 25-13, 25-16, 21-25, 25-14, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City Wednesday.

UST will thus be facing DLSU Lady Spikers in the semifinals of the tournament on Friday afternoon.

The Tigresses bounced back from a four-point defeat in the third set of the game, limiting the Lady Titans to just 14 points in the fourth set.

The game ended with a service ace from UST's Xyza Gula.

The Espana-based volleybelles had the chance to close out the game in three sets, but Enderun showed its composure and led by as much as six points late in the third set.

After a mini-run by UST, Enderun closed out the set with an off-the-block attack.

Angeline Poyos led the way for UST with 18 points, with Regina Jurado following up with 10 of her own.

Enderun, meanwhile, had 16 points from Erika Deloria, while Althea Botor had 14 markers.

Adamson University will collide with the University of San Jose-Recoletos at 2 p.m. Wednesday, with the winner facing the victor of the 4 p.m. clash between College of Saint Benilde and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta.

The semifinals will be in a knockout format, while the finals and bronze medal games will be best-of-threes.