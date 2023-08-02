Gilas rekindles rivalry with Iran in China joust

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas, sans a bevy of its ace players, battles Asian rival Iran Thursday in the second day of the 2023 Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament in Guangzhou for its final overseas build-up before the anticipated FIBA World Cup hosting on August 25 to September 10 here.

Game time is at 8 p.m. at the Heyuan Sport Gymnasium, with the Filipino dribblers rekindling their animosity against familiar counterparts to fire off their campaign in the three-team international pocket tournament hosted by China.

Senegal, which battled Iran Wednesday, is the other team in the Guangdong joust as Lebanon backed out of the competition for a foiled four-team battle.

Without star players Kai Sotto and Jordan Clarkson, Gilas did not waste time upon arrival in China on Tuesday by practicing right away before another session Wednesday to prepare for the Iranians.

Gilas has been through countless wars with Iran in the Asian stage, none bigger than the titular showdown in the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship in Manila.

The Philippines then bowed to Iran, 85-71, but nonetheless qualified in the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Spain to ignite three straight World Cup appearances, including this year with Japan and Indonesia as co-hosts.

Though without Clarkson, Sotto and Scottie Thompson, Gilas has Ray Parks, Calvin Oftana and Roger Pogoy on board this time in China after they missed the first overseas camp in Europe last month due to injuries.

Gilas, bunched with Dominican Republic, Italy and Angola, is also without naturalized players Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame, making the team an all-Filipino unit led by six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo.

After Iran, Gilas will play Senegal Thursday. The Philippines will play the two teams this weekend for additional friendly matches with more than three weeks to go before the 32-team World Cup.

Upon returning home in Manila, Gilas is expected to be joined by Clarkson from the United States as it hits final gear with polishing tune-ups against teams that are arriving early, including Mexico.