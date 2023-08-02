Rob Font seeks to position himself for UFC title shot

Rob Font (right) will be headlining his fourth UFC event and this greatly adds to his confidence.

MANILA, Philippines – “It’s an opportunity.”

Sometimes the unexpected things turn out to be the best opportunities.

So believes Rob Font (26-6-0), who was supposed to take on Song Yadong, while Cory Sandhagen was matched up against Umar Nurmagomedov.

Now, both Font and Sandhagen headline UFC Fight Night on Sunday, August 6, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The card will be televised live in the Philippines over the Premier Sports channel on Sky and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.

The preliminary card begins at 6 a.m. with the main card is at 9 a.m.

“I am looking to get a huge win against Cory so I can get closer to a title match,” said Font. “It won’t be easy, but I am riding the momentum of a huge win over Adrian Yanez last time.”

Prior to the Yanez bout, Font lost two in a row, forcing him to take a year-long sabbatical to get his confidence going.

“There were all these doubts and the naysayers didn’t help. You cannot imagine how huge that win over Yanez was while receiving Performance of the Night and the bonus. That was sweet,” he added.

“I am super motivated," he enthused. “It is a huge fight with a lot of upside for me. The UFC knows I am going to put on a show and I am going to bring it, and look for a finish.”

Sandhagen (16-4-0) though will be riding his own wave of confidence after dispatching Chito Vera and Song Yadong in succession.

“This is going to be a tricky fight,” postulated Font. “Cory is smart and has very good footwork. Furthermore, he is explosive with good combinations.”

“I am good at that too and I hope to make the most out of my reach advantage on him. The good thing about Cory is I don’t think I need to chase him around the cage.”