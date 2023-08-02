Wobby finish drops Malixi to joint 14th in Canadian amateur golf tilt

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi lost her rhythm and touch at the finish and slipped from joint fourth to a share of 14th with a 72, falling seven strokes off local ace Brooke Rivers after 18 holes of the Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship at the Ashburn Golf Club in Halifax, Nova Scotia Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Malixi looked headed to a fine start with a three-birdie, one-bogey card after 11 holes to stay within striking distance of Rivers although the last seven holes, including the two par-5s, proved to be a tough test for the 16-year-old shotmaker with their yardages with the twelfth hole measured at 495 yards and the 17th at 512.

She parred the first long hole but bogeyed the other and failed to check her pace and yielded another stroke on the 18th as the ICTSI-backed shotmaker ended up with a 35-37 and tumbled out of the Top 10 in the early going of the 72-hole stroke play tournament.

In contrast, Rivers, who is gearing up for next week’s US Women’s Amateur Open like Malixi and a slew of others, flourished all day in near-ideal conditions, gunning down seven birdies for a solid 65, two strokes ahead of compatriot Lauren Kim, who likewise turned in a flawless card of 67.

American Maisie Filler shot a 68 for solo third while Singapore’s Aloysa Atienza, a daughter of Filipino migrants, carded four birdies against two bogeys for a 70 and a share of fourth with Canadian Monet Chun, Farah O’Keefe of the US and seven others.

Malixi, coming off a runner-up finish in the US Girls’ Junior in Colorado, snapped a run of regulation pars with a 12-foot birdie putt on No. 4 but bogeyed the sixth before closing out her frontside stint with a birdie on the par-5 ninth.

She went 2-under with a four-footer on No. 11 but failed to hit any from there and reeled back with those closing bogeys.

Malixi, however, expects to wheel back into contention in the second round where the Top 70 from the starting field of 154 will advance to the final 36 holes of the 109th staging of the annual championship.