Lady Spikers dispose of Lady Royals to enter SSL semis

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 2, 2023 | 11:22am
MANILA, Philippines – The DLSU Lady Spikers booked the first semifinals ticket in the Shakey's Super League (SSL) National Invitationals after sweeping the Jose Maria College Foundation (JCMF) Lady Royals, 25-18, 25-14, 25-19, Wednesday morning at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

With the Lady Royals aiming to come back from a five-point deficit in the third set, 24-19, DLSU's Jessa Ordiales hit a crosscourt kill to put the game to bed, 25-19.

The Lady Spikers had the match point late in the game and led by as much as nine, 24-15, before consecutive points of JCMF made the game closer.

The Taft-based squad will face the winner between the quarterfinal match of the UST Golden Tigresses and the Enderun College Lady Titans Wednesday afternoon.

Despite the win, DLSU assistant coach Noel Orcullo emphasized that there are still a lot of things that need to be fixed.

"Our game was not that good. We had a lot of errors, especially in the service. We need to dwell on the corrections and adjustments," Orcullo said in Filipino.

"We have to elevate our level of play in time for the semis. It will be a different ballgame by then," he added.

PHILIPPINE COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
