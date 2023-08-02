^

Sports

Eala wins W60 Barcelona opener

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 2, 2023 | 10:05am
Eala wins W60 Barcelona opener
Eala wins her opening match in the W60 Barcelona tournament.
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala started her W60 Barcelona single’s stint with a victory after her opponent, Latvia’s Diana Marcinkevica, retired early Wednesday morning (Manila time.)

With Eala leading in the first set, 3-0, Marcinkevica retired from the game.

The Filipina won 16 service points of her 20 total points in the game, compared to just two for her opponent.

Eala will then be facing Germany’s Eva Lys, who is ranked No. 2 in the tournament, in the second round.

Lys defeated Spain’s Yvonne Cavelle-Reimers in three sets, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6, also on Wednesday.

Eala is ranked No. 9 in the tourney.

In double’s play, she is teamed up with Great Britain’s Emilie Lindh.

The pair will take on Marcinkevica and France’s Estelle Cascino in the opening round.

vuukle comment

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Stajcic, Filipinas part ways

Stajcic, Filipinas part ways

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
It was a magical run under his watch but the era of coach Alen Stajcic in the red-hot Filipinas women’s football...
Sports
fbtw

Another miracle for Filipinas?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
The Filipinas are arriving here from Auckland via Sydney this afternoon fresh from making history at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. 
Sports
fbtw
ROS enlists Evans to team up with Kouame

ROS enlists Evans to team up with Kouame

11 hours ago
Rain or Shine is bringing in one more import to bolster its campaign as the country’s representative to the coming 42nd...
Sports
fbtw
Big City, Calabarzon bets strike

Big City, Calabarzon bets strike

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Defending champion National Capital Region delivered the worthiest performance of the day after a pair of record-breaking...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers, Lady Falcons soar

Lady Spikers, Lady Falcons soar

11 hours ago
Perennial UAAP forces La Salle and Adamson rolled past their separate counterparts to complete group sweep and march on to...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour policy board in transparency move

Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour policy board in transparency move

2 hours ago
Tiger Woods is joining the PGA Tour's newly expanded policy board, the tour announced, in a move aimed at cooling player tensions...
Sports
fbtw
Door&rsquo;s open for Kai

Door’s open for Kai

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
The door is still open for Kai Sotto to join Gilas for the FIBA World Cup even as the 7-3 center isn’t able to make...
Sports
fbtw
Braves punch second straight PBA 3x3 title

Braves punch second straight PBA 3x3 title

11 hours ago
Cavitex made it back-to-back in the PBA 3x3 Season 3 First Conference as it made short work of Pioneer Elastoseal, 22-10,...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi swings to Canada ahead of US Women's Amateur

Malixi swings to Canada ahead of US Women's Amateur

By Jan Veran | 17 hours ago
Rianne Malixi builds up for next week’s US Women’s Amateur by competing in the Canadian Women’s Amateur...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with