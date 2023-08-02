Eala wins W60 Barcelona opener

Eala wins her opening match in the W60 Barcelona tournament.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala started her W60 Barcelona single’s stint with a victory after her opponent, Latvia’s Diana Marcinkevica, retired early Wednesday morning (Manila time.)

With Eala leading in the first set, 3-0, Marcinkevica retired from the game.

The Filipina won 16 service points of her 20 total points in the game, compared to just two for her opponent.

Eala will then be facing Germany’s Eva Lys, who is ranked No. 2 in the tournament, in the second round.

Lys defeated Spain’s Yvonne Cavelle-Reimers in three sets, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6, also on Wednesday.

Eala is ranked No. 9 in the tourney.

In double’s play, she is teamed up with Great Britain’s Emilie Lindh.

The pair will take on Marcinkevica and France’s Estelle Cascino in the opening round.