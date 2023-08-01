Malixi swings to Canada ahead of US Women's Amateur

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi builds up for next week’s US Women’s Amateur by competing in the Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship, which unfolds Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) at Windsor Junction in Nova Scotia, seeking to draw added positives following a runner-up finish in the US Girls’ Junior last week.

The 16-year-old Filipina ace drew an 8:20 a.m. start with local bet Lauren Kim and American Sadie Englemann at the frontside of the Ashburn Golf Club, which suffered some damage after a record rainfall last month.

But organizers and club officials said the staff have worked non-stop to ensure that the tight, challenging course is ready to host the 109th staging of the championship that features some of the world’s leading players in the ranks, including those vying in the US Women’s Amateur slated Aug. 7-13 in Los Angeles.

Defending champion Monet Chu and 2021 winner and fellow Canadian Lauren Zaretsky head the more than 150 players chasing the crown in the 72-hole tournament that produced major champions like Brooke Henderson, American Jennifer Kupcho and Thai Ariya Jutanugarn.

“My preparation (for the US Women’s Amateur) is going on well,” said Malixi. “I was able to rest for a few days then took practice in.”

Malixi missed re-claiming the US Girls’ Junior crown won by ICTSI stablemate Princess Superal in Arizona in 2014 as she yielded a one-hole decision to Filipino-American Kiara Romero in Colorado.

Despite the setback, Malixi, who moved to No. 75 in the women’s amateur ranking, sets out for this week’s championship confident and upbeat of her chances, expecting no less than a strong start in an attempt to put herself in title contention for the second straight top-notch championship.

Others tipped to crowd the leaderboard are No. 66 Annabell Fuller of England, No. 67 Phoebe Brinker of the US, No. 71 Antonio Malate, also of the US and Thai Kan Bunnabodee.