Smart going all out in helping bring the FIBA World Cup experience to fans

MANILA, Philippines – With the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 just around the corner, FIBA global partner and mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. is giving Filipino basketball fans the chance to witness and experience this historic sports event, live and exclusive.

Here are some of the ways fans can optimize to the fullest the FIBA World Cup experience, with the tournament slated from August 25 to September 10 at the Philippine Arena, Smart Araneta Coliseum, and the Mall of Asia Arena.

As Gilas Pilipinas battles the Dominican Republic team at the Philippine Arena on August 25 at 8 p.m., Smart joins the rally to gather all passionate Filipino basketball fans to support the national basketball team and set the attendance record for the biggest FIBA World Cup, a record currently held by the USA vs Russia finals held in Toronto, Canada in 1994.

After facing the Dominican Republic, Gilas will square off against Angola on August 27 before wrapping up the first round of the group phase versus Italy on August 29. After these, Gilas will play at least two more games to conclude the group phase.

Smart is making it easier for fans to secure seats to the games by offering tickets at select Smart Stores located at SM and Robinsons Malls.

This gives fans the chance to see some of the world’s biggest basketball stars.

Single game tickets are now available on Ticketnet (www.ticketnet.com.ph) and SM Tickets (www.smtickets.com) for as low as P499.

Smart, in partnership with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and the local organizing committee for FIBAWC 2023, will be deploying 400 buses across Metro manila and Clark, Pampanga to bring fans to the Philippine Arena and back for the August 25 game.



Gilas Power 399, FIBA World Cup Load Cards up for grabs

Smart subscribers can make the most of the Smart LiveStream App by topping up with GILAS POWER 399, which is packed with 78GB of data good for 30 days, including 1GB per day to access all FIBA Basketball World Cup Games on the Smart LiveStream App. Subscribers can avail of this prepaid offer exclusively via the GigaLife App or Maya.

Fans can also get the chance to win premium tickets to the games with every purchase of the limited-edition FIBA Basketball World Cup Load Cards featuring Gilas artwork by Filipino basketball artist and advocate Mike Swift, who did the massive art tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the Tenement Court in Taguig City.

To get your own piece of history, go to https://smrt.ph/gtccfb.

FIBA access made easy

Smart is also making it easier for the fans to enjoy its fastest speeds and widest coverage by offering the Smart Prepaid eSIM, a quick and hassle-free way to enjoy local data, call and text services without having to insert a physical SIM card or taking up a SIM slot in their devices.

The Smart Prepaid eSIM is also well-suited for fans from all over the world flying in to watch their favorite basketball stars. It is available for only Php99 in major airports, Smart Stores nationwide, accredited retailers, the Smart Online Store, and Smart flagship stores on Lazada and Shopee.

Basketball fans may also enjoy Smart WiFi in key areas — like airports and the Smart Araneta Coliseum — so they can share the experience in real time, anywhere and everywhere.