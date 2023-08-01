IRONMAN 70.3 to stage 10th anniversary race in Cebu

MANILA, Philippines – The IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines guarantees a great racing experience for the athletes and spectators alike when it returns to Cebu next year, marking the premier endurance racing’s milestone 10th year staging while focusing on Lapu-Lapu City as a top sporting and adventure destination.

The April 21, 2024 event, now billed as the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu, will also serve as part of The IRONMAN Group’s 2023-2024 Season Pass and Flex 90 offerings, giving the athletes opportunities to participate in multiple IRONMAN and 70.3 races across Oceania and Asia to save on every entry.

The Flex90 gives registrants the capacity to change race dates without the penalties of withdrawals.

“Lapu-Lapu has been an integral part of the IRONMAN 70.3 in Cebu which has attracted participants from around the world the last 10 years,” said Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard "Ahong" Quirante Chan. “This time, we are very happy to host the event and showcase Lapu-Lapu’s beautiful locations and adventures that can only be experienced on our shores.”

Registration opened Tuesday. For details, log on to ironman.com/im703-cebu-philippines-register.

Billed as the Crown Jewel of Asia, IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu has grown in prestige over the years. In previous editions, slots for the race have been sold out within minutes of its opening as a testament to its ever-growing popularity and the remarkable experience and atmosphere it provides the participants.

“This race has grown immensely over the last decade. Last year, we had close to 2,000 participants, which is a very high attendance rate for an event here in the Philippines, while still in soft lockdown. This year, we look forward to staging a full comeback to the festivities. The women’s field is growing, and we are looking forward to more participation from them (women),” said Princess Galura, Regional Director of the IRONMAN Group Philippines.

The host city has also guaranteed smooth and successful staging of the challenging 1.9km ocean swim, 90km bike and 21.1km run event while putting premium on the safety of all participants in relation to the city’s health measures.

“We are working closely with the organizers of IRONMAN events along with the traffic management, emergency services, medical facilities, and other necessary arrangements to ensure the safety and success of the races. The support of our local communities has been the epitome of Philippine hospitality and we look forward to a festive yet smooth positive experience for participants and spectators alike,” the mayor added.

The event, also held to honor the legendary Filipino hero, will start at the sandy beaches of The Mactan Newtown property in Lapu-Lapu City and will take the athletes towards the heritage streets of the Mactan Island, with the iconic CCLEX Bridge towards Cebu City and back to Lapu-Lapu City serving as the bike course for the second straight time.

Hovering 52 meters above the Mactan Channel, the CCLEX provided breathtaking view for all participants in the 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines with August Benedicto and Ines Santiago sharing overall championship honors.

Started in 2012, thousands from over 60 countries flocked to the Islands of Mactan and Cebu to either participate in the race or cheer the athletes, making it both a competitive sporting event and a festive spectacle.

Cebu has also hosted the IRONMAN 70.3 Asia Pacific Championship in 2016 and 2018. This race has also won a number of international and national awards, including the Best Spectator Race in the World, voted by athletes in 2018 at the 40th year of the IRONMAN World Championship in Kona, Hawaii.

Last year’s staging served as a grand comeback with safety protocols in check since the pandemic break.

“With the IRONMAN 70.3 back in Lapu-Lapu from taking a hiatus last year, we look forward to the event fostering not only a wholesome event for families and the community to enjoy but the augmenting of local economies through increased international and local tourism. We look forward to showcasing the amazing locations where the races will take place,” said Rep. Ma. Cynthia Chan.

Backers of the event are global premier partners Vinfast, Active, Gatorade, Hoka, Roka, and Breitling; global technical partners Athletic Brewing Co., Fulgaz, Hyperice, Qatar Airways, Red Bull, Santini, Wahoo; Asia supplier partners Always Advancing, Compressport, Ekoi and Nirvana; media partners Outside+ and Sportograf.