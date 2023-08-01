^

CCE Mobile Legends tourney returns for 3rd season

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
August 1, 2023 | 11:27am
MANILA, Philippines — The Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) has rebranded its tournament to the Collegiate Center Championship (CCC) as it kicks off the qualifiers for its third season.

Established in 2021 with 10 NCAA schools, CCE has staged Mobile Legends Bang Bang competitions in hopes of promoting esports and developing more student esports athletes.

Similar to previous seasons, teams will battle it out in a single-round robin format, with only the top eight squads advancing to the playoffs and the bottom two getting eliminated. The top four teams will compete in the upper bracket of the playoffs, while the bottom four will be in the lower bracket. The semifinals and grand finals will be held live at the SMX Convention Center during the inaugural Philippine GameDev Expo (PGDX) from August 19-20.

Reigning back-to-back champions Lyceum of the Philippines' Pirate Esports have retained key players Mark Kenneth "Mark" Delos Reyes and team captain Paul Adrienne "FAE" Huang in their quest for a three-peat crown. They will face competition from San Sebastian College-Recoletos, Colegio de San Juan de Letran, Arellano University, Jose Rizal University, Mapua University, College of St. Benilde, Emilio Aguinaldo College, San Beda University and University of Perpetual Help System DALTA. 

CCC Season 3 is just one of the major tournaments lined up for CCE, including the inaugural 16-team Philippine Collegiate Championships (PCC), which will set the stage for the four best teams (one each from the National Capital Region, Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao) after a series of qualifying tournaments featuring more than 2000 schools.

