Marcos graces rain-drenched Palarong Pambansa opening rites

MANILA, Philippines – “Let the games begin.”

No less than President Ferdinand “Bong Bong” Marcos Jr. himself ushered in the Palarong Pambansa that was unfurled Monday amid the monsoon rains at the wet Marikina Sports Center.

“I’m certain many of our participants here one day we’ll be watching in international competitions as we become a force,” said the chief executive, who was accompanied by Vice President and concurrent Department of Education Secretary Sara Duterte and host Marikina City Mayor Marcy Toedoro.

“And this kind of event, diyan po nagbubunga an gating nagiging champion, diyan po nanggagaling ang sikat na Pilipino, iyan po an gaming inaasahan senyo.”

“But as far as I’m concerned, you’re already winners,” he added.

Despite the rainy weather, action had already begun at the PhilSports Arena track oval in Pasig where Giethyl Daze Lubguban of Zamboanga Peninsula and Sean Harry Narag of the National Capital Region emerged the first gold medalists in the annual multi-sports for elementary and high school students.

A daughter of an OFW, the 12-year-old Lugbugan was actually who claimed the first mint after she topped the elementary girls’ high jump with a jump of 1.40 meters ahead of Briena Nichole Camacho of Central Luzon with a 1.37m and Shanelle Jane Filomeno of Western Visayas with a 1.34m.

“Ginawa ko lang po best ko, hindi ko po inexpect na manalo,” said a teary-eyed Filomeno, who hails from Upper Panikian, Zamboanga del Sur.

And then the 17-year-old Narag, a Malaybalay, Bukidnon native who was recruited by University of Santo Tomas, followed suit with a golden clearance of 3.90m in the secondary boys pole vault performance that he hopes to be a stepping stone to following the footstep of his idol, World No. 2 EJ Obiena.

“Pangarap ko po maging tulad ni kuya EJ,” said Narag, whose coach happens to be Obiena’s father Emerson.

Narag’s UST teammate Mejen Sumbongan snared the silver with a 3.80m while Eumar Mamogay of Central Visayas pocketed the bronze with a 3.30m.