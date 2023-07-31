Filipina weightlifting prospect Rosegie Ramos sweeps Asian Youth tiff

MANILA, Philippines – Rosegie Ramos sustained the Philippine juggernaut in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships after she swept all three gold medals in her events in Delhi-NCR, India.

The 19-year-old Ramos was unflappable in the junior women’s 49-kilogram class where she took all the mints available — the snatch, clean and jerk and total — where she had 83kg, 99kg and 182kg, respectively.

It was made more special as her younger sister, Rose Jean, had her share of a golden moment in the junior 45kg section the day before.

The Ramos siblings’ showing helped hiked the country’s total to 16 gold on top o0f 10 silver and four bronzes.

And the 11-strong contingent isn’t even done yet as two more lifters are expected to see action in the finals days of the meet in Christian Rodriguez (71kg) and Lovely Inan (67kg).

Asian champion and Southeast Asian Games gold winner Vanessa Sarno was listed in the 71kg but there’s a big possibility she might just withdraw since she just recently checked out from the hospital due to high fever.

“Depends on how she feels. She may not push through though since we have many medals anyway. Sayang, she’s a cinch for three gold sana,” said Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella, referring to Sarno.