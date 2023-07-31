Cool Smashers vow to improve, eye PVL title next conference

It was a heartbreaking defeat for the dethroned champions, who were denied a seventh crown in the league.

MANILA, Philippines – Moments after being dethroned by Kurashiki Ablaze of Japan in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference, the Creamline Cool Smashers have set their sights on winning the championship in the league’s third and last conference late this year.

“We’re hoping for a better and more improved Creamline Cool Smashers next conference,” said Creamline captain Alyssa Valdez after falling to the Japanese, 19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 15-13, in the one-game finale Sunday at the PhilSports Arena.

It was a heartbreaking defeat for the dethroned champions, who were denied a seventh crown in the league.

It was also a sad ending especially for Valdez, who had to sit out the last two sets after she was seen limping late in the third set.

“It’s just sad hindi ko natapos conference,” said a teary-eyed former national team skipper and Philippine Southeast Asian Games flag-bearer. “But we learned so much and I’m grateful to be back on the court.”

“No excuses. Japan did good and everyone in the team did well. We’re grateful andami naming natutunan,” she added.

Despite the defeat, Creamline already made history as they still ended up with a record 12th straight podium finish in a stretch where it hauled six titles, three runner-up finishes and three third-place efforts.