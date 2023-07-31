^

Sports

Cool Smashers vow to improve, eye PVL title next conference

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 31, 2023 | 6:10pm
Cool Smashers vow to improve, eye PVL title next conference
It was a heartbreaking defeat for the dethroned champions, who were denied a seventh crown in the league.
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Moments after being dethroned by Kurashiki Ablaze of Japan in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference, the Creamline Cool Smashers have set their sights on winning the championship in the league’s third and last conference late this year.

“We’re hoping for a better and more improved Creamline Cool Smashers next conference,” said Creamline captain Alyssa Valdez after falling to the Japanese, 19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 15-13, in the one-game finale Sunday at the PhilSports Arena.

It was a heartbreaking defeat for the dethroned champions, who were denied a seventh crown in the league.

It was also a sad ending especially for Valdez, who had to sit out the last two sets after she was seen limping late in the third set.

“It’s just sad hindi ko natapos conference,” said a teary-eyed former national team skipper and Philippine Southeast Asian Games flag-bearer. “But we learned so much and I’m grateful to be back on the court.”

“No excuses. Japan did good and everyone in the team did well. We’re grateful andami naming natutunan,” she added.

Despite the defeat, Creamline already made history as they still ended up with a record 12th straight podium finish in a stretch where it hauled six titles, three runner-up finishes and three third-place efforts.

vuukle comment

COOL SMASHERS

CREAMLINE

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Crawford dominates, stops Spence to become undisputed welterweight king

Crawford dominates, stops Spence to become undisputed welterweight king

1 day ago
Terence Crawford punished Errol Spence on the way to a ninth-round technical knockout to claim the undisputed welterweight...
Sports
fbtw
Justin Gaethje knocks out Dustin Poirier to seize UFC&rsquo;s 'BMF' title

Justin Gaethje knocks out Dustin Poirier to seize UFC’s 'BMF' title

By Rick Olivares | 9 hours ago
Jorge Masvidal passed on the unofficial and symbolic “BMF” belt to Justin Gaethje after his head kick knocked...
Sports
fbtw
Saso nets P15.5M for joint-3rd as Boutier nails major breakthrough

Saso nets P15.5M for joint-3rd as Boutier nails major breakthrough

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
There were no final round fireworks from Yuka Saso, only a blast of a windup for Celine Boutier.
Sports
fbtw
Donaire yields to young Mexican

Donaire yields to young Mexican

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Nonito Donaire Jr. came up short in his bid to become the oldest bantamweight champion in boxing history after losing (unanimous...
Sports
fbtw
Red Bull boss hails 'mind blowing' season as Verstappen cruises again

Red Bull boss hails 'mind blowing' season as Verstappen cruises again

9 hours ago
Red Bull boss Christian Horner described his team's form this season as "mind blowing" after Max Verstappen's latest display...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Tolenada takes stuff to Korea

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
The GS Caltex Seoul Kixx, three-time Korean V-League champions, have recently tapped setter Iris Tolenada from F2 Logistics as its Asian quota import, replacing Thai setter Soraya Phomla.
Sports
fbtw

RnR Manila draws AIMS, WA backing

18 hours ago
The World Athletics and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races have officially certified and measured the ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Manila presented by AIA Vitality, further boosting...
Sports
fbtw

Taiwanese beats Feliciano for Sharks crown

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Chinese Taipei’s Ko Ping-chung survived the last Filipino standing in Michael Feliciano, 17-13, to rule the first Sharks International 9-Ball Open at the Sharks Great White Arena in Tomas Morato, Quezon City...
Sports
fbtw

Benilde, JMCF, Perpetual spikers triumph

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Back-to-back NCAA champion St. Benilde made a rousing debut while Mindanao pride Jose Maria College Foundation stunned Lyceum in Day 2 of the Shakey’s Super League National Invitationals yesterday at the Filoil...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with