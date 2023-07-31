Kai Sotto to miss Gilas' China trip

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto will not be joining Gilas Pilipinas in its trip to China, where the team will play tune-up games in preparation for the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

Gilas Pilipinas team manager Butch Antonio confirmed the news Monday, a day before the Nationals will leave for China.

The big man has been nursing a back injury since ending his stint with the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League. Although he had attended Gilas practices since returning to the Philippines, he did not suit up due to the injury.

Gilas head coach Chot Reyes earlier voiced hope that the 7-foot-3 Sotto could participate in the team’s practices as he underscored the player’s need to earn his minutes.

Reyes revealed that team doctors already took a look at Sotto’s lower back but did not find anything wrong functionally and structurally.

“If he wants to be a big part of the team, he needs to come in early, as soon as possible. We are planning to play him a lot in the China games, but he has to come to practice to earn those minutes. If he is not in practice, then he will not even be playing in China,” he said in a CNN Philippines interview last week.

Gilas will face Jordan, Senegal and Iran in China.

The coaching staff earlier said they are seeking more tune-up games in the Asian powerhouse country.