Not win, but fight

Players of the Philippine women's football team applaud the fans after the end of their 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match against Norway at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand on July 30, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – The dream journey for the Philippine women’s national football team in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup had ended abruptly, with an absolute masterclass from European power Norway in a must-win contest at Eden Park on Sunday.

In the first 31 minutes, the Filipinas had found themselves staring at a 0-3 hole, as Sophia Roman Haug powered the perfect start for the World No. 12 team.

Right then and there, the Philippines’ hopes of making it to the Last 16 were all but dashed.

Except, it didn’t seem to matter for the Filipinas.

Maybe that’s the thing — the Filipinas’ motto had always been one word: Laban.

Fight. Not win, but fight.

While some fights ended in victory, like their 1-0 stunner over co-hosts New Zealand earlier this week, some ended in bitter defeat — like the stinging 6-nil scoreline against Norway.

There was no pulling back for the 23-strong contingent, as the Filipinas continued to play through each and every setback that came their way.

From an unfortunate own goal from Alicia Barker, to Sofia Harrison being sent off on what this author thinks is a tough, tough call from the official, the Filipinas took it on the chin.

Olivia McDaniel, as per usual, continued making tremendous saves to keep the Filipinas respectable against their foes, while her backline led by skipper Hali Long held the fort as much as they could.

Down to 10 women, the Filipinas remained aggressive, as Sara Eggesvik, Sarina Bolden and Katrina Guillou still looked to make their mark.

Nobody on the Philippine side was looking at the scoreline, and neither were their fans.

When the final whistle blew, with their heads held high, the Filipinas were greeted with jubilant cheers from the Filipinos in Eden Park.

And in Manila, a thousand miles away, the Philippine football community applauded in admiration of a Filipinas team that put the country on the map, and told the football world: Hey, we’re here, and we’re real.

Though the journey ends here for now in the World Cup, one thing can be certain every time the Filipinas go out on the pitch — there will be heart, there will be fight.

To Sarina, Bella, Carleigh, Katrina, Chandler, Meryll, Tahnai, Ryley, Anicka, Sara, Quinley, Jaclyn, Alicia, Angela, Reina, Malea, Jessika, Sofia, Hali, Dom, Kiara, Kaiya and Olivia:

Laban, Filipinas! PUSO!