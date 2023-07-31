Saso nets P15.5M for joint-3rd as Boutier nails major breakthrough

Philippine-born Japanese Yuka Saso tees off during the final day of the Evian Championship, a women's LPGA major golf tournament in Evian-les-Bains, French Alps, on July 30, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – There were no final round fireworks from Yuka Saso, only a blast of a windup for Celine Boutier.

The Frenchwoman dashed whatever hopes her slew of pursuers, including last week’s Down Great Lakes Bay Invitational partner Saso, had had for a comeback. Boutier birdied three of the first five holes on her way to a 68 and an emphatic six-shot victory over last year’s winner Brooke Henderson in the Evian Championship in France Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

It was the 29-year-old Boutier’s fourth LPGA Tour victory, but her Evian romp ranks high in terms of prestige and all, this being her first major win. She also became the first local to capture the Evian Championship in 19 years before the event became part of the LPGA Tour’s five majors in 2013.

“It honestly has been my biggest dream ever since I started watching golf,” said Boutier, who led the stellar field by three after a wild third round battle with her solid final round start leaving her rivals scrounge for the crumbs of a runner-up finish.

“This tournament has always been very special to me, just even watching as a teenager. To be able to hold this trophy is pretty unbelievable,” added Boutier, who finished with a 14-under 270 total at the par-71 Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains and pocketed the top purse of $1 million.

But very few doubted her ability to finish off her rivals after taking full command in the third round as the rest floundered in windy day with only Gaby Lopez able to match her three-under card after six holes and better her frontside 32 with a 31.

The Mexican, however, wavered with a two-bogey, one-birdie round at the back and also finished with a 68 for joint third at 277 with Norway’s Celine Borge, who also closed out with a three-under card, Korean A Lim Kim, who shot a 69, and Saso, who carded a 70, and erstwhile second-running Nasa Hataoka of Japan, who wound up with a 72. Each received $283,278 (P15.5 million).

Henderson shot a 70 to snare runner-up honors with a 276.

“(Having my family here) made it even better. I feel like they helped me this week to stay grounded and keep my mind off of golf off the golf course. It's really sweet to be able to share it with them, and I definitely wouldn't be here without them," said the Montrouge native.

Boutier thus became the fourth first-time major winner in the season after American Lilia Vu (Chevron Championship), Chinese Ruoning Yin (Women’s PGA Championship) and Filipino-American Allisen Corpuz (US Women’s Open).

Despite falling five strokes off Boutier with a scrambling third round 71, Saso still nurtured hopes of mounting a serious challenge the way she did in snatching the US Women’s Open crown in 2021 via sudden death over Hataoka.

But after birdying the first hole, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker bogeyed three of the next six holes to all but bow out of the title chase. She did strike back with birdies on Nos. 9, 11 and 13 but failed to get up and down on No. 14 before gunning down another birdie on the par-5 next hole to finish with a 36-34.

Though she fell short of her title bid, Saso's joint third place effort, which matched their finish with Boutier in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, is expected to boost her current world ranking of No. 27.

After missing the cut in the Chevron Championship, Saso rebounded strong in a major with a runner-up finish to Yin in the Women’s PGA where she lost by just one stroke. She tied for 20th in the US Women’s Open with her latest effort to likewise bolster her confidence as the elite field heads to the year’s final major, the AIG Women’s Open, on August 10-13 in Surrey, England.