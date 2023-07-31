Bolden relishes Filipinasâ€™ historic World Cup stint, cherishes lessons learnedÂ 

^

Sports

Bolden relishes Filipinas’ historic World Cup stint, cherishes lessons learned 

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 31, 2023 | 11:28am
Bolden relishes Filipinas' historic World Cup stint, cherishes lessons learned 
The Philippines' forward Sarina Bolden (right) and Norway's defender Maren Mjelde contest a header during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between Norway and the Philippines at Eden Park in Auckland on July 30, 2023.
Saeed Khan / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Sarina Bolden did not hold back her praise for the Philippine women’s national football team after their bid in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup ended on Sunday after a 6-0 loss to World No. 12 Norway in Eden Park.

Despite missing out on the Last 16 with the humbling loss, Bolden said there are many positives to take away from their first-ever appearance in football’s world stage.

“We knew it was going to be a dog fight, right from the beginning. Norway, super strong team. A team that has a lot of experience — not only in the World Cup but professionally, they play on top-flight teams… And even in the last two games, they probably weren’t their best and we knew they wanna have this last group stage game be their best, and they definitely showed it so the best team won today,” said Bolden after the game. 

“But a lot of growing points and learning points for us that we take away and we still learn from this,” she added.

Bolden etched her name individually on the record books as the first-ever World Cup scorer for the Filipinas, when she headed in the game-winner against New Zealand in their 1-0 win last Tuesday.

Though falling short of the goal of getting out of the group stage, Bolden had no qualms of the quality of play they were able to show. And again, the Filipinas were able to punch above their weight and make history.

“Overall, our first World Cup, debutants, I’m really proud,” she said. 

“I’m so proud of this team for being able to make history. It’s kind of like our thing that we do from time to time, and there’s a lot of things to still be proud of.” 

Another opportunity for history will be knocking at the Filipinas door step with the Asian Games coming where they will look to make a mark and come away with their first podium finish in the regional meet.

