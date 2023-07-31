Taiwanese beats Feliciano for Sharks crown

MANILA, Philippines — Chinese Taipei’s Ko Ping-chung survived the last Filipino standing in Michael Feliciano, 17-13, to rule the first Sharks International 9-Ball Open at the Sharks Great White Arena in Tomas Morato, Quezon City late Saturday.

Ko, a former world 10-ball champion, overcame an early 2-5 deficit and broke away from a 12-all count en route to the championship worth $30,000 or P1.6 million.

Feliciano settled for runner-up honors and the $15,000 (P823,755) prize in the event backed by the Quezon City government under Mayor Joy Belmonte as well as the Games and Amusements Board and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

Ko was the only foreigner who survived the grueling elimination and knockout stages, joining Feliciano, Patric Gonzales and Oliver Villefuerte in the last four.

The Taiwanese ace hurdled Jaycee Garcia, Israel Rota, James Aranas, Naoyuki Oi and Gonzales while Feliciano downed Kenneth Arpilleda, John Albert Refulle, Jhon Le Garde and Villafuerte.

It was the first of the many tournaments chief organizer Hadley Mariano is hoping to stage on local soil to breathe life to the sport again.