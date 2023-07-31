^

Sports

Benilde, JMCF, Perpetual spikers triumph

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
July 31, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Back-to-back NCAA champion St. Benilde made a rousing debut while Mindanao pride Jose Maria College Foundation stunned Lyceum in Day 2 of the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The Lady Blazers swept the Lady Kingfishers, 25-20, 25-15, 25-18 with the Lady Royals from Davao pulled off a 24-26, 25-19, 25-22, 26-24 upset of the Lady Pirates.

Perpetual Help System Dalta ripped University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), 23-25, 25-12, 25-20, 25-16, in another match.

vuukle comment

NCAA

SPORTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipinas crash out of World Cup, fall to mighty Norway

Filipinas crash out of World Cup, fall to mighty Norway

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
There were no miracles in paradise anymore for the Philippine women’s national football team as they ended their bid...
Sports
fbtw
Crawford dominates, stops Spence to become undisputed welterweight king

Crawford dominates, stops Spence to become undisputed welterweight king

13 hours ago
Terence Crawford punished Errol Spence on the way to a ninth-round technical knockout to claim the undisputed welterweight...
Sports
fbtw
Donaire loses title bid, gets outpointed by younger foe

Donaire loses title bid, gets outpointed by younger foe

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
MANILA, Philippines -- “The Filipino Flash” Nonito Donaire failed to become the oldest bantamweight champion after...
Sports
fbtw
R 'n' Roll Manila officially recognized by race bodies

R 'n' Roll Manila officially recognized by race bodies

12 hours ago
The World Athletics and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) have officially certified and...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Royals shock Lady Pirates in SSL

Lady Royals shock Lady Pirates in SSL

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
The Jose Maria College Foundation Inc. (JMCFI) Lady Royals stunned NCAA runners-up Lyceum of the Philippines University Lady...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mercado, Bona reign in PPS Olivarez

Mercado, Bona reign in PPS Olivarez

1 hour ago
Chloe Mercado hit back at two of the national junior tennis circuit’s top guns and pulled off a sweep of the girls’...
Sports
fbtw

Tolenada takes stuff to Korea

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The GS Caltex Seoul Kixx, three-time Korean V-League champions, have recently tapped setter Iris Tolenada from F2 Logistics as its Asian quota import, replacing Thai setter Soraya Phomla.
Sports
fbtw

RnR Manila draws AIMS, WA backing

1 hour ago
The World Athletics and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races have officially certified and measured the ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Manila presented by AIA Vitality, further boosting...
Sports
fbtw

Taiwanese beats Feliciano for Sharks crown

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Chinese Taipei’s Ko Ping-chung survived the last Filipino standing in Michael Feliciano, 17-13, to rule the first Sharks International 9-Ball Open at the Sharks Great White Arena in Tomas Morato, Quezon City...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with