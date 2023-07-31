Benilde, JMCF, Perpetual spikers triumph

MANILA, Philippines — Back-to-back NCAA champion St. Benilde made a rousing debut while Mindanao pride Jose Maria College Foundation stunned Lyceum in Day 2 of the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The Lady Blazers swept the Lady Kingfishers, 25-20, 25-15, 25-18 with the Lady Royals from Davao pulled off a 24-26, 25-19, 25-22, 26-24 upset of the Lady Pirates.

Perpetual Help System Dalta ripped University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), 23-25, 25-12, 25-20, 25-16, in another match.