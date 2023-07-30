Filipino spikers winless in SEA V-League Manila leg

Bryan Bagunas tried to will the Philippines to a win in the SEA V-League, but lost in five sets against Vietnam.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine men's volleyball team finished the Philippine leg of the SEA V-League winless as lost to Vietnam in five sets, 25-22, 18-25, 20-25, 26-24, 8-15, at the City of Santa Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Santa Rosa, Laguna Sunday.

The two teams were mixed in a tight match in the fifth set, with the Philippines trailing by just one, 4-5, off an exchange.

But Vietnam pulled away with a 9-3 run as their lead ballooned to seven, 14-7.

The Philippines stole a point after an attack sailed out to extend the game at 14-8.

However, an off-the-block kill by Vietnam sealed the deal.

The Philippines' hopes for securing a win in the tournament were high before the second leg of the tourney started, with heavy-hitters Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo reinforcing the Steven Rotter-led squad that went winless in Indonesia last week.

Espejo led the Philippine side with 21 points, while Bagunas had 20 markers.

Rotter had 19 for the Filipinos.

Nguyen Ngoc Thuan led the way for Vietnam with 22 points, followed by Tu Thanh Thuan and Tran Duy Tuyen with 19 and 18, respectively.

There was a controversial challenge in the third set, with the game close at 16-14, in favor of Vietnam.

An attack by the Philippines sailed out and was ruled an error, which was challenged by the local squad as a block touch.

A video replay showed that the ball went through the fingers of a blocker, but the referees deemed the challenge unsuccessful.

It was a crucial point that took the wind out of the Philippine side as it lost the set, 20-25.

The Philippines did not win a game in its home turf, losing in five sets against Thailand on Friday and in three against Indonesia on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Indonesia defeated Thailand in five sets, 25-27, 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-9, Sunday afternoon.