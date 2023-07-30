Ex-Filipinas coach beams with pride after team's historic FIFA Women's World Cup bid

Let Dimzon, who coached the Filipinas in 2017 until the 2019 Southeast Asian Games here in Manila, was a personal witness to the meteoric rise that the team has undergone from her watch, to current head tactician Alen Stajcic.

MANILA, Philippines – Few among the thousands of fans who flocked to the Glorietta Activity Center understood what it took for the Philippines to reach the FIFA Women’s World Cup more than UAAP champion coach Let Dimzon.

After the Filipinas’ run in New Zealand ended at the hands of Norway, 6-0, Dimzon beamed with hope after seeing her wards compete in the sport’s biggest stage.

“Syempre, sobrang tuwa, sobrang saya. Even if they lost this game, pero yung hard work nila going into the World Cup, from the preparations until now… The quality games during the first, and second game [it] was spectacular,” said Dimzon.

“Yung last game, we were expecting to get this game pero hindi natin nagawa. Pero… malaki pa rin yung bagay na nagawa natin na makapasok ng World Cup and we gave them quality games during the whole preparation hanggang this game. I’m very proud of everyone — of each of them. To all the players, and the coaching staff,” she added.

It was under Dimzon’s watch that the Filipinas began to show promise when they fell just short of the bronze medal in the 30th SEA — which the country hosted.

As one of the people who laid the foundations, Dimzon is elated to see just how much the team has grown.

Along with the Filipinas, the country’s football community has also been flourishing. The Filipinas have gained traction with their history-making campaigns time and time again.

Seeing thousands flock to malls, bars, and anywhere you could think of to watch their World Cup campaign, Dimzon has the hope that the Philippines will truly come to embrace the beautiful game.

“Sobrang saya, sabi ko nga, even before pa sa [2019] SEA Games, pag nakuha natin yung SEA Games that time — yun yung magiging boost for Philippine football. Now, na naka-qualify tayo for the World Cup and then we see this crowd, we see it everywhere,” she said.

“Kahit saang mall, kahit saang watch party, nakita natin yung number of people supporting the team and a lot of sponsorships are coming so I think, ito na yung pinakamalaking achievement na nakita natin kung papano mag-grow ang football, not only in this stage but we’re still looking forward for the Olympic Qualifying [Tournament] and the next tournaments coming.” she added.

Up next for the Filipinas will be the Asian Games next month where they will attempt to assert their status as powerhouses in the region.

The Filipinas are the reigning Southeast Asia champions, winning the AFF Women’s Championship last year.