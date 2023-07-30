Eggesvik proud of Filipinas' run in World Cup after Norway loss

New Zealand's defender (No. 04) Catherine Bott fights for the ball with Philippines' midfielder (No. 8) Sara Eggesvik during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and the Philippines at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 25, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — There were no hung heads for the Philippine women’s national football team even after a tough 6-0 loss against World No. 12 Norway, which ended their campaign in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand on Sunday.

Though outplayed by the football powerhouse in a match that could’ve propelled them to the Last 16, the Filipinas still had a memorable run in their first-ever World Cup.

Sharing her thoughts after the game was Norwegian-born Filipina Sara Eggesvik, who lamented a foiled game plan on their end.

“We came out, we had a game plan, and it didn’t work out. They got two quick goals in the first half and it felt like they were just coming with the chances and certainly a tough game for us,” Eggesvik said.

Against a determined Norwegian side, the Filipinas bucked multiple setbacks, including a red card to Sofia Harrison past the hour mark that shaved the Philippines down to 10 women for the rest of the match.

Though Sophie Roman Haug was able to score one more goal in added time to complete her hat-trick, the Filipinas were generally able to hold their ground.

Finishing their first-ever World Cup with a goal and a win to their name, Eggesvik says there is much to celebrate even with the early exit.

“We fought and we should be proud of what we have done in the World Cup even though it feels like, right now, it feels tough. But I think when we look back on it, yeah, we did well. We did our best and we can’t do more than that,” she said.

With the World Cup now said and done for the Filipinas, they now shift their attention to the Asian Games in China next month.