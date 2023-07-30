^

Eggesvik proud of Filipinas' run in World Cup after Norway loss

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 30, 2023 | 7:20pm
New Zealand's defender (No. 04) Catherine Bott fights for the ball with Philippines' midfielder (No. 8) Sara Eggesvik during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and the Philippines at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 25, 2023.
Marty Melville / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — There were no hung heads for the Philippine women’s national football team even after a tough 6-0 loss against World No. 12 Norway, which ended their campaign in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand on Sunday.

Though outplayed by the football powerhouse in a match that could’ve propelled them to the Last 16, the Filipinas still had a memorable run in their first-ever World Cup.

Sharing her thoughts after the game was Norwegian-born Filipina Sara Eggesvik, who lamented a foiled game plan on their end.

“We came out, we had a game plan, and it didn’t work out. They got two quick goals in the first half and it felt like they were just coming with the chances and certainly a tough game for us,” Eggesvik said.

Against a determined Norwegian side, the Filipinas bucked multiple setbacks, including a red card to Sofia Harrison past the hour mark that shaved the Philippines down to 10 women for the rest of the match.

Though Sophie Roman Haug was able to score one more goal in added time to complete her hat-trick, the Filipinas were generally able to hold their ground.

Finishing their first-ever World Cup with a goal and a win to their name, Eggesvik says there is much to celebrate even with the early exit.

“We fought and we should be proud of what we have done in the World Cup even though it feels like, right now, it feels tough. But I think when we look back on it, yeah, we did well. We did our best and we can’t do more than that,” she said.

With the World Cup now said and done for the Filipinas, they now shift their attention to the Asian Games in China next month.

  • Latest
Saso trips at the finish, falls to joint 5th

Saso trips at the finish, falls to joint 5th

By Jan Veran | 9 hours ago
Yuka Saso barely survived a day of changing fortunes where the leaderboard kept flipping under uninterrupted drizzle –...
Sports
fbtw
Ageless Donaire guns for another world title

Ageless Donaire guns for another world title

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
"The Filipino Flash" Nonito Donaire Jr. is eyeing to be the oldest boxing title holder as he battles Mexican Alexandro Santiago...
Sports
fbtw
Llover destroys Pagaling to seize Philippine Youth bantamweight belt

Llover destroys Pagaling to seize Philippine Youth bantamweight belt

10 hours ago
Kenneth Llover kept his sizzling streak intact when he scored a smashing fourth-round knockout of James Pagaling to bag the...
Sports
fbtw
R 'n' Roll Manila officially recognized by race bodies

R 'n' Roll Manila officially recognized by race bodies

7 hours ago
The World Athletics and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) have officially certified and...
Sports
fbtw
Nationals rap Eagles, H&rsquo;shots in warm-up tiffs

Nationals rap Eagles, H’shots in warm-up tiffs

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas, still without Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto on board, is leaving no stone unturned as the countdown to the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SSL: Perpetual bounces back, trounces USBF

SSL: Perpetual bounces back, trounces USBF

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Lady Altas bounced back from its opening day loss as it drubbed the University of...
Sports
fbtw
Mercado shines, Bona triumphs in PPS Olivarez netfest

Mercado shines, Bona triumphs in PPS Olivarez netfest

5 hours ago
Chloe Mercado hit back at two of the national junior tennis circuit’s top guns and pulled off a sweep of the girls’...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Royals shock Lady Pirates in SSL

Lady Royals shock Lady Pirates in SSL

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The Jose Maria College Foundation Inc. (JMCFI) Lady Royals stunned NCAA runners-up Lyceum of the Philippines University Lady...
Sports
fbtw
Chung edges Feliciano for Sharks 9-Ball title

Chung edges Feliciano for Sharks 9-Ball title

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Taiwan's Ko Ping Chung bagged the Sharks International 9-Ball Open finals after defeating Filipino Michael Feliciano, 17-13,...
Sports
fbtw
