Golden Tigresses sweep Lady Jaguars to open SSL bid

The UST Golden Tigresses swept the USJ-R Lady Jaguars to open its SSL bid on Sunday.

MANILA, Philippines – “Backup team” University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses opened their Shakey's Super League (SSL) campaign with a bang after sweeping the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. champions University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16, on Sunday at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Tigress Mary Banagua led the way for UST with 12 points, with Regina Jurado scoring 11 of her own and Jonna Perdido chip in 10.

USJ-R, which earlier won against the De La Salle University-Dasmarinas on Saturday, failed to have a single player score in double figures.

Christle Tamayo led the Lady Jaguars with nine points.

The Tigresses churned in 22 service aces in the game.

They also had 47 attack points against just 22 for the Lady Jaguars.

UST head coach Kung Fu Reyes acknowledged that they were only a backup team in the SSL, as they replaced the NU Lady Bulldogs in the league.

"We are happy that we are given a chance to play here in the SSL, especially for our rookies," Reyes said.

"It is good that we won so hopefully, in our next games, our level of play will increase," he added.