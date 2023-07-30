HD Spikers edge Cargo Movers to finish No. 3

MANILA, Philippines – Cignal outlasted F2 Logistics, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18, on Sunday and settled for a third-place finish in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Ces Molina and Jovelyn Gonzaga unloaded 19 and 18 points, respectively, while captain Rachel Daquis chipped in 10 hits in lifting the HD Spikers to their third bronze effort and fourth podium finish overall since capturing their league-best silver in last year’s Reinforced Conference.

It was also redemption of sorts for the franchise after slipping to sixth place in the All Filipino Conference early this year.

“Matagal na naming pinaghandaan ito, grabe hirap dinaanan namin, parang butas ng karayom,” said Cignal setter Gel Cayuna, who had 30 excellent sets on top of six points.

Ivy Lacsina paced the Cargo Movers, who played minus their top scorer Kianna Dy due to injury.