SSL: Perpetual bounces back, trounces USBF

MANILA, Philippines – University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Lady Altas bounced back from its opening day loss as it drubbed the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lady Panthers, 23-25, 25-12, 25-20, 25-16, in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Sunday afternoon at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Perpetual had more errors with 27 compared to the Lady Panthers’ 15, but their attack was just too good for the Cebuano team.

The Lady Altas had 59 points of their 98 total points off attacks compared to just 36 for the Panthers.

Winnie Bedana erupted for 20 points in the game to lead Perpetual, which had four players in double figures.

Charmaine Ocado supported on offense with 18 points and Fianne Ariola had 16. Mary Rhose Dapol had 15 points in the game.

Ghanna Suan led the way for USPF with 13 points, followed by Mary Louise Querubin with 11.

Lady Altas head coach Sandy Rieta lauded his players for notching their first win.

“Dito talaga kami umasa kasi ‘yung first game mabigat. As of now, medyo suntok sa buwan pa ‘yun. Ang goal namin, makapunta muna sa second round then we’ll go from there,” Rieta said.

Perpetual lost its first game against the De La Salle University Lady Spikers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the De La Salle- College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) swept the Notre Dame of Dadiangas University in the third match of the day, 25-20, 25-15, 25-18.

Zamantha Nolasco led the way for the Lady Blazers with 19 markers while Clydel Catarig had 11.Queenfai Wahing finished with 18 points for Notre Dame.