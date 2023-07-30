^

Sports

Mercado shines, Bona triumphs in PPS Olivarez netfest

Philstar.com
July 30, 2023 | 3:30pm
Mercado shines, Bona triumphs in PPS Olivarez netfest
Chloe Mercado (right) poses with Kendrick Bona (center) and Olivarez Sports Center manager Jade Germano.

MANILA, Philippines -- Chloe Mercado hit back at two of the national junior tennis circuit’s top guns and pulled off a sweep of the girls’ 16- and 18-and-under crowns in the PPS Olivarez Group I tournament at the Paranaque Tennis Club and Olivarez Sports Center’s courts over the weekend.

While Kendrick Bona completed back-to-back two title feats in the boys’ side of the event following a dominant campaign in Biñan, Laguna two weeks ago, Mercado rebounded from semifinal defeats to Sandra Bautista with a 6-2, 7-6(3) reversal over top seed and doubles partner Jana Diaz in the 16-U final.

The Quezon City ace sustained her top form and good condition as she crushed Bautista, 6-2, 6-2, to claim the 18-U trophy and split MVP honors with Bona in the week-long tournament presented by Dunlop and sponsored by Mayor Eric Olivarez.

The Bacoor, Cavite-based Diaz held off Bautista from Imus, Cavite, 6-4, 6-7(8), 10-4, in the 16-U semis but the latter scored a 6-1, 5-2(ret,) win over the former in the 18-U Last 4 phase of the event which served as part of the nationwide circuit put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Meanwhile, Bona struggled against Tristan Licayan in the 16-U finals but prevailed in the decider, 4-6, 7-5, 10-7, although the Puerto Princesa find cruised to a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Daniel Rutines to pocket the 18-U diadem.

Rutines shocked top seed Vicne Serna, 7-5, 6-7(5), 10-6, in the 18-U semis of the event which drew a record 304-player draw following a huge 272-entry cast in the Biñan leg of the circuit.

Other winners were Licayan from Gen. Trias, Cavite and Maristella Torrecampo from Los Baños (14-U), Anthony Castigador from Iloilo and Torrecampo (12-U), and Sherwin Go-mos from Zamboanga del Norte.

Licayan blasted Julio Naredo from QC, 6-4, 6-4; Torrecampo routed Alexa Cruspero from Negros Oriental, 6-3, 6-0; Castigador trampled fellow Ilonggo Marben Alimarin, 6-2, 6-1; Torrecampo completed her two-title romp with a 6-3, 6-3 win, also over Cruspero; and Go-mos drubbed Jairus Peralta from Pangasinan, 4-1, 4-2.

Mercado and Diaz later stopped Andrea Malbas and Asia Sam Malbas in the 18-U doubles final, with Darwin Cosca and Joshua Diva foiling Bona and Serna in the boys’ championship.

Torrecampo matched Mercado’s three-title feat as she and Xophia Oliveros beat Ayl Gonzaga and Jasmine Sardona while Matthew Rodolfo and Karl Ricamara tripped Samuel Davila and Joshua Stewart in the 14-U doubles finals while Peralta and Andrei Torrente repulsed Grey Caro and Raven Licayan to nail the 10-and-U unisex trophy.

vuukle comment

TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chung edges Feliciano for Sharks 9-Ball title

Chung edges Feliciano for Sharks 9-Ball title

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Taiwan's Ko Ping Chung bagged the Sharks International 9-Ball Open finals after defeating Filipino Michael Feliciano, 17-13,...
Sports
fbtw
Nationals rap Eagles, H&rsquo;shots in warm-up tiffs

Nationals rap Eagles, H’shots in warm-up tiffs

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas, still without Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto on board, is leaving no stone unturned as the countdown to the...
Sports
fbtw
Saso trips at the finish, falls to joint 5th

Saso trips at the finish, falls to joint 5th

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Yuka Saso barely survived a day of changing fortunes where the leaderboard kept flipping under uninterrupted drizzle –...
Sports
fbtw
Llover destroys Pagaling to seize Philippine Youth bantamweight belt

Llover destroys Pagaling to seize Philippine Youth bantamweight belt

5 hours ago
Kenneth Llover kept his sizzling streak intact when he scored a smashing fourth-round knockout of James Pagaling to bag the...
Sports
fbtw
Baldwin confident on Padrigao's commitment to overcome academic woes and rejoin Blue Eagles

Baldwin confident on Padrigao's commitment to overcome academic woes and rejoin Blue Eagles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 days ago
Ateneo de Manila University head coach Tab Baldwin is taking a "next man up" approach following news that the Blue Eagles'...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Lady booters eye dream win on hallowed turf

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Eden Park, the largest stadium in New Zealand, has served as a hub for the most iconic sporting moments, notably in cricket and rugby.
Sports
fbtw

Redemption for Gilas U16 girls

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
For holdovers Ava Fajardo and Ryan Nair, it was sweet redemption at the recent FIBA Asia U16 girls Division B Championships in Amman, Jordan.
Sports
fbtw
Indonesia keeps Philippines winless in SEA V-League

Indonesia keeps Philippines winless in SEA V-League

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Indonesia added to the misery of the Philippines in the SEA V-League, defeating the home squad in three sets, 25-20, 25-22,...
Sports
fbtw
Adamson, USJ-R win SSL openers

Adamson, USJ-R win SSL openers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The Adamson Lady Falcons kicked off its Shakey’s Super League (SSL) campaign with a win over the Jose Maria College...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with