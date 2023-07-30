^

Lady Royals shock Lady Pirates in SSL

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 30, 2023 | 2:56pm
MANILA, Philippines -- The Jose Maria College Foundation Inc. (JMCFI) Lady Royals stunned NCAA runners-up Lyceum of the Philippines University Lady Pirates in four sets, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22, 26-24 in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) at the FilOil Flying V Arena in San Juan City Sunday morning.

With the Royals at match point in the extended fourth set, 25-24, a service ace completed the Davao-based team’s upset of Lyceum.

Lady Royal Johma Palero led the way for JMCFI with 18 points. 

Michaela Oliveros followed suit with 15.

Johna Dolorito led the Lady Pirates with 14 points while Janeth Tulang added 12.

Lady Royals head coach Rolando Puno said they were surprised to win against a strong Lyceum side.

“We did not expect to win, because our opponents from the UAAP and NCAA are strong. This is a blessing for us, to win against a strong team from NCAA,” he said in Filipino.

“It is our first time here and since our first game [on Saturday,] we were able to adjust,” he added.

