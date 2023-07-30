^

Sports

R 'n' Roll Manila officially recognized by race bodies

Philstar.com
July 30, 2023 | 1:41pm
R 'n' Roll Manila officially recognized by race bodies

MANILA, Philippines -- The World Athletics and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) have officially certified and measured the ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Manila presented by AIA Vitality, further boosting the event’s standing on the world stage when it is held November 26 at the Rizal Park.

The certification serves as a great news for those taking part in the highly popular night racing with the 5km, 10km, half-marathon (21km) and marathon (42km) courses all meeting the requirements of a well-organized, safe and accurately measured course, meaning that race times are valid and meets international standards for qualifying and setting record.

“We’re thrilled to have had the courses for this year’s ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Manila presented by AIA Vitality officially measured and certified by AIMS,” said Princess Galura, regional director of the organizing The IRONMAN Group Philippines.

“This move has lifted the standing of the event on the world stage and we can’t wait to have thousands of runners take to the streets of Manila after midnight of Nov. 26 in a night to remember.”

On top of raising the profile of Rock ‘n’ Roll Manila internationally, the move to have the courses officially measured by the home of world running means that those who want to take their running to the next level and head to one of the world marathon majors will be able to use their finishing time from Manila to potentially qualifying to race across the world, according to Galura.

These include the Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York marathons.

For details and listup, visit www.runrocknroll.com/manila.

The RnR Manila that combines running, music and community promises to be bigger and better than its past staging in scope and in terms of participation and organization. 

It will dot Manila’s heritage sites with booming live music and runners in colorful costumes.

Sponsored by top sporting apparel ASICS, the world’s largest running series is held annually in various countries around the world. 

It features a variety of activities – from training runs with seasoned marathoners and ASICS coaches, medals and routes showcase, to the search for RNR Entertainers contest. 

Not only will it inspire participants to keep up with their training prep, but it will also build a community that will bring the fun to the run.

The RnR Manila will fire off in front of Rizal Park, cutting through the city’s historical sites, including the National Museum, the Manila City Hall, Kartilya ng Katipunan, and the walled city of Intramuros on the way to the finish line with the musically themed event to be amped up by on-course bands and DJs.

vuukle comment

ATHLETICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nationals rap Eagles, H&rsquo;shots in warm-up tiffs

Nationals rap Eagles, H’shots in warm-up tiffs

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas, still without Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto on board, is leaving no stone unturned as the countdown to the...
Sports
fbtw
Baldwin confident on Padrigao's commitment to overcome academic woes and rejoin Blue Eagles

Baldwin confident on Padrigao's commitment to overcome academic woes and rejoin Blue Eagles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 days ago
Ateneo de Manila University head coach Tab Baldwin is taking a "next man up" approach following news that the Blue Eagles'...
Sports
fbtw
Ballon d&rsquo;Or winner Hegerberg ruled out in crucial Norway-Filipinas clash

Ballon d’Or winner Hegerberg ruled out in crucial Norway-Filipinas clash

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
World No. 12 Norway will be without star striker Ada Hegerberg when they face the Philippine women’s national football...
Sports
fbtw
Indonesia keeps Philippines winless in SEA V-League

Indonesia keeps Philippines winless in SEA V-League

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Indonesia added to the misery of the Philippines in the SEA V-League, defeating the home squad in three sets, 25-20, 25-22,...
Sports
fbtw

Redemption for Gilas U16 girls

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
For holdovers Ava Fajardo and Ryan Nair, it was sweet redemption at the recent FIBA Asia U16 girls Division B Championships in Amman, Jordan.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
La Salle, Enderun off to blazing start in National Invitational

La Salle, Enderun off to blazing start in National Invitational

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
UAAP champion La Salle stamped its class over University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, 25-11, 25-17, 25-12, while Enderun...
Sports
fbtw

Lady booters eye dream win on hallowed turf

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Eden Park, the largest stadium in New Zealand, has served as a hub for the most iconic sporting moments, notably in cricket and rugby.
Sports
fbtw
Adamson, USJ-R win SSL openers

Adamson, USJ-R win SSL openers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The Adamson Lady Falcons kicked off its Shakey’s Super League (SSL) campaign with a win over the Jose Maria College...
Sports
fbtw
UST Tigers Korea-bound for tuneups

UST Tigers Korea-bound for tuneups

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
The UST Growling Tigers will be flying to South Korea to play six tune-up games against Korean Basketball League (KBL) teams...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with