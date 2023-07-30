R 'n' Roll Manila officially recognized by race bodies

MANILA, Philippines -- The World Athletics and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) have officially certified and measured the ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Manila presented by AIA Vitality, further boosting the event’s standing on the world stage when it is held November 26 at the Rizal Park.

The certification serves as a great news for those taking part in the highly popular night racing with the 5km, 10km, half-marathon (21km) and marathon (42km) courses all meeting the requirements of a well-organized, safe and accurately measured course, meaning that race times are valid and meets international standards for qualifying and setting record.

“We’re thrilled to have had the courses for this year’s ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Manila presented by AIA Vitality officially measured and certified by AIMS,” said Princess Galura, regional director of the organizing The IRONMAN Group Philippines.

“This move has lifted the standing of the event on the world stage and we can’t wait to have thousands of runners take to the streets of Manila after midnight of Nov. 26 in a night to remember.”

On top of raising the profile of Rock ‘n’ Roll Manila internationally, the move to have the courses officially measured by the home of world running means that those who want to take their running to the next level and head to one of the world marathon majors will be able to use their finishing time from Manila to potentially qualifying to race across the world, according to Galura.

These include the Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York marathons.

For details and listup, visit www.runrocknroll.com/manila.

The RnR Manila that combines running, music and community promises to be bigger and better than its past staging in scope and in terms of participation and organization.

It will dot Manila’s heritage sites with booming live music and runners in colorful costumes.

Sponsored by top sporting apparel ASICS, the world’s largest running series is held annually in various countries around the world.

It features a variety of activities – from training runs with seasoned marathoners and ASICS coaches, medals and routes showcase, to the search for RNR Entertainers contest.

Not only will it inspire participants to keep up with their training prep, but it will also build a community that will bring the fun to the run.

The RnR Manila will fire off in front of Rizal Park, cutting through the city’s historical sites, including the National Museum, the Manila City Hall, Kartilya ng Katipunan, and the walled city of Intramuros on the way to the finish line with the musically themed event to be amped up by on-course bands and DJs.