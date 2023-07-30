^

Saso trips at the finish, falls to joint 5th

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 30, 2023 | 11:06am
Saso trips at the finish, falls to joint 5th
Yuka Saso reacts after putting on the 11th hole during the second round of the Cognizant Founders Cup at Mountain Ridge Country Club on October 08, 2021 in West Caldwell, New Jersey.
Sarah Stier / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Yuka Saso barely survived a day of changing fortunes where the leaderboard kept flipping under uninterrupted drizzle – save for one name – as she squandered a two-under card with late mishaps. She finished with an even-par 71 and fall from joint second to a share of fifth in the third round of the Evian Championship in France Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

As if on cue, Celine Boutier found herself firming up a once shaky one-stroke lead into a three-stroke cushion after a brilliant 67 to the delight of the hometown gallery ready to explode with a burst of celebration at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains Sunday.

Boutier, 29, moved on the threshold of a first major championship with a showing that stood out in a day where the only thing constant was her – and the light rain – as the world No. 15 assembled an 11 -under 202 aggregate to lead Nasa Hataoka by three.

While she did post a number of Top 10 finishes in every other major, Boutier’s tied for 29th was her best in seven appearances in the tournament so dear to her and where she wants to impress at more than any other.

No Frenchwoman has ever captured the Evian Championship, let alone wound up second, in 19 years before the event became part of the LPGA Tour’s five majors in 2013.

Thanks to a scorching start, sparked by a chip-in birdie on No. 2, Boutier outplayed and outshot last week’s Down Great Lakes Bay Invitational partner Saso and Thai Patty Tavatanakit in the last group to wrest full control.

She added birdies on Nos. 5, 7 and 9 then held sway with a bogey-birdie card at the backside that turned into a virtual nine-hole stretch of survival.

Hataoka tied her at 11-under with a fiery frontside 30 but the Japanese fell back with bogeys on Nos. 14 and 16, both par-3s although the six-time Tour winner still pounded out a 68 for solo second at 205.

One shot behind Boutier halfway through the $6.5 million championship, the ICTSI-backed Saso snapped a two-birdie, two-bogey game after nine holes with back-to-back birdies from No. 11 to threaten with an eight-under overall total. 

But she bogeyed No. 13 and put to naught a birdie on No. 15 with another miscue on a flubbed par-putt from short range on No. 16.

She overshot the 17th green and failed to return another short putt for par, ending up with a 71 and dropping to fifth at 207, five strokes off Boutier.

A troika of major champions did stir up play in moving day with Aussie Minjee Lee and Brooke Henderson of Canada matching 206s to move to joint third after a 66 and 67, respectively. 

Meanwhile, American world No. 2 Nelly Korda sizzled with a solid 64 to catch Saso at fifth and forge an interesting showdown in their side of the head-to-head battle.

The 2021 US Women’s Open champion grappled with her driver and putter all day, hitting just five fairways while ending up with 32 putts, including a three-putt mishap on No. 16.

Still, she remained hopeful of producing another explosive windup the way she did when she rallied from out of nowhere and got a crack at the championship before edging Hataoka on the third playoff hole to nail a major breakthrough while carrying the Philippine colors.

