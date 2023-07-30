^

Llover destroys Pagaling to seize Philippine Youth bantamweight belt

Philstar.com
July 30, 2023 | 10:36am
The win boosted Kenneth Llover (right)’s record to 10-0 with seven knockouts.
MP Promotions

MANILA, Philippines – Kenneth Llover kept his sizzling streak intact when he scored a smashing fourth-round knockout of James Pagaling to bag the Philippine Youth bantamweight crown on a rainy Saturday night in San Juan.

In a battle of unbeaten punchers, Llover sent Pagaling to dreamland after nailing him with a perfectly-timed left to the jaw.

MP Promotions

The ending was reminiscent of Manny Pacquiao’s epic second-round demolition of Ricky Hatton more than 14 years ago in Las Vegas.

Paramedics immediately attended to Pagaling, who was brought to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The win boosted Llover’s record to 10-0 with seven knockouts, while the defeat was Pagaling’s first after logging a mark of 8-0 with five stoppages before slamming against a brickwall in Llover.

“It seems that we are discovering new talent after seeing Llover’s impressive win,” said Pacquiao, who is bankrolling the weekly television show Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow By Blow that is being backed by San Miguel Beer.

Blow-By-Blow is being telecast every Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on Cignal One Sports Channel.

Representing Penalosa Boxing Gym of Libis, Quezon City, Llover is being groomed for bigger things down the road.

“Boss Manny (Pacquiao) has grand plans for this kid,” former world flyweight title challenger Jonathan Penalosa said.

Llover was applauded by the fight fans at the San Juan Gymnasium where several boxing personalities were in attendance, including top promoter JC Mananquil and rising trainer Ernel Fontanilla.

Next up for Blow By Blow is a big show in Narvacan, Ilocos Sur, on August 5.

BOXING
Philstar
