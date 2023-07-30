^

Sports

Chung edges Feliciano for Sharks 9-Ball title

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 30, 2023 | 9:38am
Chung edges Feliciano for Sharks 9-Ball title
Ko Ping Chung wins the Sharks International 9-ball Open finals.
Facebook / Ko Ping Chung

MANILA, Philippines -- Taiwan's Ko Ping Chung bagged the Sharks International 9-Ball Open finals after defeating Filipino Michael Feliciano, 17-13, Saturday evening.

With Chung leading by a hair in the race to 17 affair, 13-12, Feliciano cleared the table by himself to tie the match at 13.

But it turned out to be the last time the Filipino would score.

Feliciano’s shots were not as accurate as the sets before, and Chung capitalized on the opportunity as he bagged the next four racks en route to the victory.

The Taiwanese thus ruled the 128-man tournament and took home the $30,000 prize.

He bested Jaycee Garcia, Israel Rota, World Cup of Pool winner James Aranas, Naoyuki Oi and Patric Gonzales in the competition before facing Feliciano in the final.

Feliciano, for his part, defeated Kenneth Arpilleda, John Vincent Vicedo, John Albert Refulle, Jhon La Garde and Oliver Villafuerte to enter the finals.

He took home $15,000.

vuukle comment

BILLIARDS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Baldwin confident on Padrigao's commitment to overcome academic woes and rejoin Blue Eagles

Baldwin confident on Padrigao's commitment to overcome academic woes and rejoin Blue Eagles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 days ago
Ateneo de Manila University head coach Tab Baldwin is taking a "next man up" approach following news that the Blue Eagles'...
Sports
fbtw
Nationals rap Eagles, H&rsquo;shots in warm-up tiffs

Nationals rap Eagles, H’shots in warm-up tiffs

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas, still without Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto on board, is leaving no stone unturned as the countdown to the...
Sports
fbtw
Indonesia keeps Philippines winless in SEA V-League

Indonesia keeps Philippines winless in SEA V-League

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Indonesia added to the misery of the Philippines in the SEA V-League, defeating the home squad in three sets, 25-20, 25-22,...
Sports
fbtw

Redemption for Gilas U16 girls

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
For holdovers Ava Fajardo and Ryan Nair, it was sweet redemption at the recent FIBA Asia U16 girls Division B Championships in Amman, Jordan.
Sports
fbtw

Philippine junior lifters strike anew

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The Philippines continued to plant the seeds of its weightlifting future as it produced a couple of more gold medal winners in Prince Keil delos Santos and Eron Borres in the Asian Youth and Junior Championships...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Adamson, USJ-R win SSL openers

Adamson, USJ-R win SSL openers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The Adamson Lady Falcons kicked off its Shakey’s Super League (SSL) campaign with a win over the Jose Maria College...
Sports
fbtw
UST Tigers Korea-bound for tuneups

UST Tigers Korea-bound for tuneups

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The UST Growling Tigers will be flying to South Korea to play six tune-up games against Korean Basketball League (KBL) teams...
Sports
fbtw
F2's Iris Tolenada signs up as import for Korean V-League champion squad

F2's Iris Tolenada signs up as import for Korean V-League champion squad

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
The GS Caltex Seoul Kixx, three-time Korean V-League champions, have recently tapped setter Iris Tolenada from F2 Logistics...
Sports
fbtw
Jerry Yee has CSB focused on SSL National Invitationals as perfect year-ender

Jerry Yee has CSB focused on SSL National Invitationals as perfect year-ender

By Rick Olivares | 20 hours ago
In his 10th year in coaching collegiate volleyball, Jerry Yee admits he has learned and adjusted to a higher level of the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with