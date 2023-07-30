Chung edges Feliciano for Sharks 9-Ball title

MANILA, Philippines -- Taiwan's Ko Ping Chung bagged the Sharks International 9-Ball Open finals after defeating Filipino Michael Feliciano, 17-13, Saturday evening.

With Chung leading by a hair in the race to 17 affair, 13-12, Feliciano cleared the table by himself to tie the match at 13.

But it turned out to be the last time the Filipino would score.

Feliciano’s shots were not as accurate as the sets before, and Chung capitalized on the opportunity as he bagged the next four racks en route to the victory.

The Taiwanese thus ruled the 128-man tournament and took home the $30,000 prize.

He bested Jaycee Garcia, Israel Rota, World Cup of Pool winner James Aranas, Naoyuki Oi and Patric Gonzales in the competition before facing Feliciano in the final.

Feliciano, for his part, defeated Kenneth Arpilleda, John Vincent Vicedo, John Albert Refulle, Jhon La Garde and Oliver Villafuerte to enter the finals.

He took home $15,000.