^

Sports

Ballon d’Or winner Hegerberg ruled out in crucial Norway-Filipinas clash

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 29, 2023 | 4:41pm
Ballon dâ€™Or winner Hegerberg ruled out in crucial Norway-Filipinas clash
New Zealand's defender #13 Rebekah Stott (L) and Norway's forward #14 Ada Hegerberg vie for the ball during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park in Auckland on July 20, 2023.
AFP / Marty Melville

MANILA, Philippines — World No. 12 Norway will be without star striker Ada Hegerberg when they face the Philippine women’s national football team in a must-win Group A match in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday.

The Balloon d’Or winner stunned Norwegian fans last Tuesday when she walked off of the pitch moments before kick off, even after she was listed in the starting lineup.

Hegerberg later revealed on social media that she felt “discomfort” right after the anthems and did not want to risk her injury.

“I felt discomfort when sprinting right after the anthems. We decided with the staff that no risk should be taken and no subs should be wasted in such an important game for us, and we all trusted Sophie [Haug], Karina [Saevik], and the team to do the job, which they did. We move on,” wrote Hegerberg on Twitter.

On Saturday, ahead of their clash against the Filipinas, Norway head coach Hege Riise confirmed that Hegerberg needs more time to recover.

“She’s not ready for this game. It came too early after her injury so she’s still working to be prepared for the next game,” said Riise.

Of note, Norway is in a similar do-or-die situation with the Filipinas as they are now at the bottom of the Group A standings with just one point in two matches.

In the match against Switzerland where Hegerberg went off the pitch, Norway could only manage a draw and share the points. They lost their opener to New Zealand, 1-0.

Currently, the Filipinas are ahead in the standings against the highest-ranked team in the group with three points after their 1-0 stunner against the Kiwis earlier this week.

A win by the Filipinas ensures a spot in the Final 16 regardless of the result of the other Group a match between Switzerland and New Zealand earlier Sunday.

vuukle comment

FILIPINAS

WORLD CUP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Baldwin confident on Padrigao's commitment to overcome academic woes and rejoin Blue Eagles

Baldwin confident on Padrigao's commitment to overcome academic woes and rejoin Blue Eagles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 days ago
Ateneo de Manila University head coach Tab Baldwin is taking a "next man up" approach following news that the Blue Eagles'...
Sports
fbtw
Dominican Republic bringing in NBA stars &nbsp;

Dominican Republic bringing in NBA stars  

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas, even with Utah Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson on deck, will be in for a tall order against a souped-up Dominican...
Sports
fbtw
Nationals rap Eagles, H&rsquo;shots in warm-up tiffs

Nationals rap Eagles, H’shots in warm-up tiffs

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas, still without Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto on board, is leaving no stone unturned as the countdown to the...
Sports
fbtw
Stajcic wary of wounded foe

Stajcic wary of wounded foe

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
The Filipinas are bracing for a “wounded” Norway team ready to unleash all its might, firepower and frustrations...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas presses on with tuneups, routs Hotshots

Gilas presses on with tuneups, routs Hotshots

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas, still without Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto on board, is leaving no stone unturned as the countdown to the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lady Spikers make quick work of Lady Altas in SSL opener

Lady Spikers make quick work of Lady Altas in SSL opener

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Reigning UAAP women’s volleyball champion DLSU Lady Spikers annihilated the University of Perpetual Help System Lady...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas wary of Asian rivals with Olympic berth also up for grabs at FIBA World Cup

Gilas wary of Asian rivals with Olympic berth also up for grabs at FIBA World Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
With an outright ticket to the Paris Olympics at stake, Gilas Pilipinas is also on the lookout for expected Asian rivals outside...
Sports
fbtw
Pinoy expats in New Zealand urged to rally for Filipinas

Pinoy expats in New Zealand urged to rally for Filipinas

4 hours ago
Rep. Mikee Romero (1Pacman Partylist) on Saturday, July 29, called on all Filipinos, especially those in New Zealand, to showcase...
Sports
fbtw
Spence, Crawford make weight for massive welterweight title unification

Spence, Crawford make weight for massive welterweight title unification

4 hours ago
Unbeaten Americans Errol Spence and Terence Crawford made weight Friday (Saturday, Manila time) for their long-awaited and...
Sports
fbtw
Saso fights back, moves within 1 off pace

Saso fights back, moves within 1 off pace

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Players of lesser stuff would’ve yielded and ceded with a double bogey-bogey skid to start a round in a major championship....
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with