Ballon dâ€™Or winner Hegerberg ruled out in crucial Norway-Filipinas clash

Ballon d’Or winner Hegerberg ruled out in crucial Norway-Filipinas clash

New Zealand's defender #13 Rebekah Stott (L) and Norway's forward #14 Ada Hegerberg vie for the ball during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park in Auckland on July 20, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — World No. 12 Norway will be without star striker Ada Hegerberg when they face the Philippine women’s national football team in a must-win Group A match in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday.

The Balloon d’Or winner stunned Norwegian fans last Tuesday when she walked off of the pitch moments before kick off, even after she was listed in the starting lineup.

Hegerberg later revealed on social media that she felt “discomfort” right after the anthems and did not want to risk her injury.

“I felt discomfort when sprinting right after the anthems. We decided with the staff that no risk should be taken and no subs should be wasted in such an important game for us, and we all trusted Sophie [Haug], Karina [Saevik], and the team to do the job, which they did. We move on,” wrote Hegerberg on Twitter.

On Saturday, ahead of their clash against the Filipinas, Norway head coach Hege Riise confirmed that Hegerberg needs more time to recover.

“She’s not ready for this game. It came too early after her injury so she’s still working to be prepared for the next game,” said Riise.

Of note, Norway is in a similar do-or-die situation with the Filipinas as they are now at the bottom of the Group A standings with just one point in two matches.

In the match against Switzerland where Hegerberg went off the pitch, Norway could only manage a draw and share the points. They lost their opener to New Zealand, 1-0.

Currently, the Filipinas are ahead in the standings against the highest-ranked team in the group with three points after their 1-0 stunner against the Kiwis earlier this week.

A win by the Filipinas ensures a spot in the Final 16 regardless of the result of the other Group a match between Switzerland and New Zealand earlier Sunday.