Jerry Yee has CSB focused on SSL National Invitationals as perfect year-ender

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
July 29, 2023 | 3:27pm
College of St. Benilde coach Jerry Yee
UAAP file photo

MANILA, Philippines – In his 10th year in coaching collegiate volleyball, Jerry Yee admits he has learned and adjusted to a higher level of the sport after coming in as a highly decorated high school coach.

“Has it been that long?” he wondered during the Shakey’s Super League National Invitationals presser last Friday, July 28, at the Shakey’s Pizza Parlor just beside Trinity College in Quezon City.

“Ako pa nga nag-adjust kasi from high school volleyball we were more ideological. Meron limitations and so I had to adjust. That is my maturity as a coach when you can admit you do not know everything,” he added.

In this decade, he led the UP women’s team to a Final Four slot and the College of St. Benilde Lady Blazers to back-to-back NCAA titles.

Was it relief after finally nailing that elusive college title?

“More of validation of what you are trying to establish,” he clarified. 

“It is validation not just for yourself but for the players the program and the school.”

“One thing I know is the value of relationships because they lead from one to another and that is important. What I did previously helped me get this opportunity and so on.”

Furthermore, Yee is pleased to be a part in the renaissance of CSB on both athletic and the academic level.

“Maayos yung sistema sa CSB not just from the organization but also the facilities. Again that stems from relationships built from within CSB and outside. Ako nga, I have to keep pace with the development,” said Yee.

For this Shakey’s National Invitationals, CSB is looking for a coda for this season.

“The core of my championship team wants to focus on this National Invitationals before they try their luck in the pros. One thing at a time then they focus on winning a third straight NCAA championship,” Yee said.

Regarding new faces, the veteran coach said: “We have some new additions but itatago ko muna. This National Invitationals is parang the season-ender or a culminating event from all leagues that alone makes it worth watching.”

In addition to the league’s Facebook page, games can be watched on Tap Sports on Skycable and Cignal as well as the TapGo streaming application.

The tournament begins Saturday, July 29, at the Filoil Arena in San Juan.

