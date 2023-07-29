Saso fights back, moves within 1 off pace

MANILA, Philippines – Players of lesser stuff would’ve yielded and ceded with a double bogey-bogey skid to start a round in a major championship. But Yuka Saso proved she’s in a far higher level, fighting her way back with a cluster of birdies to not just survive the cut.

But more so contend for a second major championship.

“First two holes, I was already 3-over. Not the start that I was hoping for,” said Saso. “I knew that’s going to be a tough day, especially with the wind getting stronger in the afternoon and switching completely opposite compared to the first day.”

“So just tried to be patient and try to have fun. I’m playing with two great players and I was able to do that and finish good,” she added.

With three birdies in the last six holes, Saso actually did better, her gutsy 69 and a 136 put her threateningly close to pal Celine Boutier of France heading to the weekend play of the Evian Championship, the LPGA Tour’s fourth major.

“Happy where I am and rest a little bit and try to get ready for the weekend,” said the ICTSI-backed ace and winner of the 2021 US Women’s Open championship.

She stood just a stroke of Boutier, whom she paired with in last week’s Down Great Lakes Bay Invitational where they placed joint third in Michigan. The French also carded a two-under card at par-71 Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains to lead the stellar field at 135.

Thai Patty Tavatanakit, also a former major winner, tied Saso with a 67.

Saso shot a bogey-free 67 Thursday but dropped two strokes on the par-4 No. 1 and made a bogey on the par-3 second to tumble from a share of sixth to near 20th. But a birdie on No. 4 sort of got her back into the groove.

She did yield another shot on the next, another par-3, but picked up three strokes in the next four holes to salvage an even-par card at the turn (35).

Another bogey on No. 10 stalled her charge but Saso birdied No. 13 then struck a solid 9-iron tee-shot on the par-3 16th, the ball landing on a slope in the middle of the narrow surface and rolling toward the cup for a tap-in birdie.

She gained another stroke on the 17th to cap her big comeback.

Meanwhile, Paula Reto of South Africa, who took charge of the powerhouse cast with a 64 in an early morning start Thursday, floundered in a switch in tee-times, hobbling with a 75 and falling to joint eighth at 139, now four strokes off the pace.

But a wild chase to the finish loomed as Nasa Hataoka fired a 67 to join Mexico’s Gaby Lopez and American Alison Lee, who carded 68 and 71, respectively, at 137 while Korean Hae Ran Ryu moved to solo seventh at 138 after a 71 and two-time major winner Brooke Henderson of Canada put in a 70 to tie Taiwanese Peiyun Chien (71), Celine Borge of Norway (72) and Reto at 139.

World No. 11 Leona Maguire of Ireland and American Danielle Kang, winner of the Women’s PGA Championship in 2017, failed to match flightmate Saso’s charge with the former limping with a 73 for a 143 and the latter missing the cut at 146 after failing to recover from a first round 73 with a 79 and a 152.

But a slew of aces made it through the last 36 holes, including world No. 1 Jin Young Ko (70-140), world No. 7 Minjee Lee (71-140), American rookie sensation Rose Zhang (71-140), Lilia Vu, also of the US, (70-141), world No. 3 Lydia Ko of New Zealand (76-142) and American world No. 2 Nelly Korda (73-143).

Other notable casualties were Sei Young Kim of Korea (72-147) and recent US Women’s Open winner Ruoning Yin of China (74-147).