^

Sports

Saso fights back, moves within 1 off pace

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 29, 2023 | 2:29pm
Saso fights back, moves within 1 off pace
Japan's Yuka Saso competes during the Evian Championship, a women LPGA major golf tournament in Evian-les-Bains, French Alps, on July 28, 2023.
Fabrice Coffrini / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Players of lesser stuff would’ve yielded and ceded with a double bogey-bogey skid to start a round in a major championship. But Yuka Saso proved she’s in a far higher level, fighting her way back with a cluster of birdies to not just survive the cut.

But more so contend for a second major championship.

“First two holes, I was already 3-over. Not the start that I was hoping for,” said Saso. “I knew that’s going to be a tough day, especially with the wind getting stronger in the afternoon and switching completely opposite compared to the first day.”

“So just tried to be patient and try to have fun. I’m playing with two great players and I was able to do that and finish good,” she added.

With three birdies in the last six holes, Saso actually did better, her gutsy 69 and a 136 put her threateningly close to pal Celine Boutier of France heading to the weekend play of the Evian Championship, the LPGA Tour’s fourth major.

“Happy where I am and rest a little bit and try to get ready for the weekend,” said the ICTSI-backed ace and winner of the 2021 US Women’s Open championship.

She stood just a stroke of Boutier, whom she paired with in last week’s Down Great Lakes Bay Invitational where they placed joint third in Michigan. The French also carded a two-under card at par-71 Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains to lead the stellar field at 135.

Thai Patty Tavatanakit, also a former major winner, tied Saso with a 67.

Saso shot a bogey-free 67 Thursday but dropped two strokes on the par-4 No. 1 and made a bogey on the par-3 second to tumble from a share of sixth to near 20th. But a birdie on No. 4 sort of got her back into the groove.

She did yield another shot on the next, another par-3, but picked up three strokes in the next four holes to salvage an even-par card at the turn (35).

Another bogey on No. 10 stalled her charge but Saso birdied No. 13 then struck a solid 9-iron tee-shot on the par-3 16th, the ball landing on a slope in the middle of the narrow surface and rolling toward the cup for a tap-in birdie.

She gained another stroke on the 17th to cap her big comeback.

Meanwhile, Paula Reto of South Africa, who took charge of the powerhouse cast with a 64 in an early morning start Thursday, floundered in a switch in tee-times, hobbling with a 75 and falling to joint eighth at 139, now four strokes off the pace.

But a wild chase to the finish loomed as Nasa Hataoka fired a 67 to join Mexico’s Gaby Lopez and American Alison Lee, who carded 68 and 71, respectively, at 137 while Korean Hae Ran Ryu moved to solo seventh at 138 after a 71 and two-time major winner Brooke Henderson of Canada put in a 70 to tie Taiwanese Peiyun Chien (71), Celine Borge of Norway (72) and Reto at 139.

World No. 11 Leona Maguire of Ireland and American Danielle Kang, winner of the Women’s PGA Championship in 2017, failed to match flightmate Saso’s charge with the former limping with a 73 for a 143 and the latter missing the cut at 146 after failing to recover from a first round 73 with a 79 and a 152.

But a slew of aces made it through the last 36 holes, including world No. 1 Jin Young Ko (70-140), world No. 7 Minjee Lee (71-140), American rookie sensation Rose Zhang (71-140), Lilia Vu, also of the US, (70-141), world No. 3 Lydia Ko of New Zealand (76-142) and American world No. 2 Nelly Korda (73-143).

Other notable casualties were Sei Young Kim of Korea (72-147) and recent US Women’s Open winner Ruoning Yin of China (74-147).

vuukle comment

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Baldwin confident on Padrigao's commitment to overcome academic woes and rejoin Blue Eagles

Baldwin confident on Padrigao's commitment to overcome academic woes and rejoin Blue Eagles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 days ago
Ateneo de Manila University head coach Tab Baldwin is taking a "next man up" approach following news that the Blue Eagles'...
Sports
fbtw
Dominican Republic bringing in NBA stars &nbsp;

Dominican Republic bringing in NBA stars  

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas, even with Utah Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson on deck, will be in for a tall order against a souped-up Dominican...
Sports
fbtw
Beard relishes moment with Philippine Xl

Beard relishes moment with Philippine Xl

15 hours ago
Fil-Aussie defender Angie Beard, one of the newest faces in the Philippine team, is relishing every moment of her maiden...
Sports
fbtw
Nationals rap Eagles, H&rsquo;shots in warm-up tiffs

Nationals rap Eagles, H’shots in warm-up tiffs

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas, still without Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto on board, is leaving no stone unturned as the countdown to the...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas presses on with tuneups, routs Hotshots

Gilas presses on with tuneups, routs Hotshots

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas, still without Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto on board, is leaving no stone unturned as the countdown to the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Spence, Crawford make weight for massive welterweight title unification

Spence, Crawford make weight for massive welterweight title unification

1 hour ago
Unbeaten Americans Errol Spence and Terence Crawford made weight Friday (Saturday, Manila time) for their long-awaited and...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;No one thought we&rsquo;d be alive&rsquo;: Stajcic beams with pride as Filipinas fight for Last 16 spot

‘No one thought we’d be alive’: Stajcic beams with pride as Filipinas fight for Last 16 spot

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The job is far from done for the Philippine women’s national football team as they look to continue to shock the world...
Sports
fbtw
Ageless Donaire guns for another world title

Ageless Donaire guns for another world title

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
"The Filipino Flash" Nonito Donaire Jr. is eyeing to be the oldest boxing title holder as he battles Mexican Alexandro Santiago...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles, Blazers dispute Asiabasket crown

Blue Eagles, Blazers dispute Asiabasket crown

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
It will be a UAAP versus NCAA affair in the 2023 Asiabasket Las Pinas finals as the Ateneo Blue Eagles will meet College of...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with