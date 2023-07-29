â€˜No one thought weâ€™d be aliveâ€™: Stajcic beams with pride as Filipinas fight for Last 16 spot

‘No one thought we’d be alive’: Stajcic beams with pride as Filipinas fight for Last 16 spot

Filipinas head coach Alen Stajcic (left) looks on at Jessika Cowart during the pre-match press conference of their Group A match against Norway on Saturday at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Auckland, New Zealand.

MANILA, Philippines — The job is far from done for the Philippine women’s national football team as they look to continue to shock the world in their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign in New Zealand.

But nobody can deny just how much the Filipinas have already achieved and no one is more thrilled with their early success than head coach Alen Stajcic.

After steering the team to a historic upset of co-hosts New Zealand earlier this week in Wellington, the Aussie mentor could not help but gush over what his wards have already accomplished.

“From a coaching perspective, I’m really proud of the whole group that we’ve got to this point in the tournament still alive. No one thought we’d be alive,” said Stajcic in a pre-match press conference on Saturday.

“We’re everyone’s underdog.”

There’s more glory for the taking, though, as they can push for a spot in the tournament’s Last 16 with a victory over World No. 12 Norway in Auckland on Sunday.

Though a monumental task, the Filipinas are more than used to punching above their weight.

“We’re going into the last match against a superpower of women’s football historically knowing that we’ve got a chance to progress to the next round,” said the tactician.

Filipinas member Jessika Cowart bared the mindset of the players going into the monumental game on Sunday.

While the reward of a victory is, of course, invaluable to the Filipinas, Cowart says they are sticking to treating it as any other game they have played at the World Cup.

“It’s football. There’s 11 of us, there’s 11 of them, there’s a ball, we wanna score and we wanna keep the ball out of our net. And so, of course, all the other factors outside of football, the world stage, the players we’re playing against, the teams we’re playing, that’s all added pressure but it’s what you make of it and it’s how you perceive it,” said Cowart.

“We’ll get out there and we’ll play the game that we love and we know that’s all that matters. We’re gonna go out there and fight like we have the past few games, the past two months, go out there with pride and puso and we’re gonna play as hard as we can,” she added.

The World No. 46 Filipinas will clash against Group A’s highest-ranked team at 3 p.m., Manila time. In the earlier match, group mates Switzerland and New Zealand will also eke it out to jockey for position in the standings.

The Top 2 teams in each group move on to the knockout rounds.

As it stands, the Swiss are ahead of the pack with four points while New Zealand and the Philippines have three points each. The Kiwis currently lead the Filipinas because of superior goal difference.

Meanwhile, the heavily favored Norwegians are at the bottom of Group A with just one point after two matches.

A win by the Filipinas guarantees a spot in the next round.

Meanwhile, a draw will put the Filipinas at four points and will need New Zealand to lose to Switzerland to move on to the Last 16.